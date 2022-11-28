ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Five minutes with LiftUp of Routt County Executive Director Sue Fegelein

Sue Fegelein is the executive director at LiftUp Routt County, a nonprofit that has been busier than ever in recent years meeting its mission “providing resources and assistance to meet basic human needs and strengthen self-sufficiency.”. How would you describe your role at LiftUp?. I have been with LiftUp...
The best teachers in the Yampa Valley

Steamboat’s teachers have been through a lot in the last two years. They had to figure out how to. teach the littlest learners from a computer screen on the fly, while many adults still can’t get a. handle on the mute button. They tried to avoid spreading COVID-19...
Steamboat schools highlight three December events focused on mental health

The Steamboat Springs School District is partnering with local organizations to put on three events in December hoping to provide community access to resources for caregivers and students with mental health issues. The first event, a collaboration with local nonprofit Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, or REPS, features former professional wrestler...
From the Chamber: Get to know your Steamboat Springs Chamber

It’s been a memorable fall in our community, and winter is definitely here. Before we get too far into our lift line conversations and inevitable shoveling duties, I wanted to take a few minutes to share some basic information on the Steamboat Springs Chamber. Over the past few months,...
Letter: Mad Rabbit project needs to be revised or nixed

I wish to voice my objection to the Mad Rabbit trails project as currently proposed. Let me state that I am an avid hiker and back-country cross country skier and do not object to new trail development. However, I do object to the development of new trails that have a...
New school hopes to offer faith-based alternative for Steamboat community

In January, a task force will introduce a new educational concept to the community with hopes of opening Steamboat Christian Academy by fall 2023. “We have a curriculum developed, and we’re putting together a team of educators,” said Jen Foss, a member of the task force that’s doing some of the groundwork for the school. “We are putting together our admissions platform, and we’re going to start rolling out information to share with the community in January.”
Obituary: Dr. Claude S. (Lou) Slocum, Jr.

Lou Slocum passed away peacefully. Most everyone knew him as Doc, whether he was practicing his profession of optometry, managing the Shortbranch Saloon, working for Dewey Williams in the heating and sheet metal business along with his son Bob, flying his Cessna 182, building a Christian Eagle biplane with Chuck Lodwick (which they then flew to Oshkosh for the annual Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-In), building and flying radio controlled airplanes, riding motorcycles or joining his brother, Kenny and nephew Casey in their BCRA Sprint Car Championship.
Steamboat Springs Transit’s winter bus schedule starts with some improvements

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 3, Steamboat Springs Transit’s free bus service will shift into winter operations until April 9. During the winter of 2022-23, the city will be offering 15-minute service intervals for the red and green lines instead of the standard 20-minute intervals, which is only possible because the city’s transit department successfully filled its roster of drivers by recruiting and training drivers from all over the country.
Routt County mountains under avalanche warning

The Park Range and Flat Tops areas are under an avalanche warning according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The warning is in effect through 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and began the previous evening and includes all areas in Routt County north of Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40 and the Flat Tops area southwest of Routt County.
Soroco wrestling might be green this year, but the Rams have high expectations

With a small, young team this year, Soroco wrestling has put an emphasis on commitment and high expectations. Head coach Jay Whaley said it‘s his job to take a bunch of students and turn them into good, strong young adults. He added that he sees unlimited potential in every one of the athletes and hopes each wrestler grows in one aspect or another this season.
