In January, a task force will introduce a new educational concept to the community with hopes of opening Steamboat Christian Academy by fall 2023. “We have a curriculum developed, and we’re putting together a team of educators,” said Jen Foss, a member of the task force that’s doing some of the groundwork for the school. “We are putting together our admissions platform, and we’re going to start rolling out information to share with the community in January.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO