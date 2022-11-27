Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
At approximately 22:30 hours on Sunday, November 27, a person who appeared to have been shot in the chest suddenly arrived at a the District C-11, Boston Police Station. The victim reported that he had been shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester before arriving at the station. The victim was...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: From Victim to Shooter to Repeat Offender, Jenry Gonzalez Arrested Again for firearm Possession
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
MBTA Transit police arrest teen involved in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON — MBTA Transit police have arrested a 17-year-old male for assault with intent to murder following an incident at Downtown Crossing on November 26. According to Transit Police, on November 26, at 11:45 p.m, an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station.
NECN
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
NECN
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two boys and two girls -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Officers Aid Rochester NY Police in Arresting Male Wanted for Murder in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigate Shots Fired on Torrey Street Saturday Night
At approximately 17:45 hours on Saturday, November 26, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call reporting shots fired near Torrey Street. The caller reported that they heard about four rounds go off in the area. When Police arrived at the scene,...
WCVB
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
Boston Police confirm remains of four infants discovered in South Boston condo
SOUTH BOSTON — We are learning more information about a disturbing discovery inside a South Boston condo. After initially finding a baby in a freezer, investigators say they discovered there were more. Boston police are calling this a homicide investigation. But we now know, according to police, the remains...
NYPD arrest suspect wanted in connection with murder of 51-year-old man in Roxbury
Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested Sunday, seven months after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Boston resident David Wood near an elementary school in Roxbury. A suspect wanted in connection to an April murder in Roxbury was arrested in New York City this weekend, according to Boston police. Timothy Timson, 30,...
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
