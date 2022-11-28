Read full article on original website
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Ybor YES! Team Receives End-of-year BoostModern GlobeTampa, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
49ers Notebook: Bosa looking to silence Dolphins-loving friends; McGlinchey ready for ‘fun challenge’; Mason impressing
Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
Kyler Murray calls out former Arizona Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson for ripping into him on podcast
ARIZONA Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't going to take criticism lying down. The 25-year-old decided to fight back when former teammate Patrick Peterson laid into him during a recent podcast appearance. Speaking to his co-host, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, on the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson made a stunning...
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 12 win vs. Saints
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game....
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The College Football Playoff says it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
