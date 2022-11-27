Read full article on original website
Gaming Commission addresses ‘mix-up’ with MGM’s sports betting application
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the World Cup underway and being more than halfway through football season, many are still wondering when they can start placing their bets on their favorite sports teams in the Bay State. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission met after applicants, including MGM Springfield, officially submitted for sports wagering last week.
