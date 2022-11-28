ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alex Atkins speaks on Jordan Travis, the offense's performance vs. Florida, and transfer portal process

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held its second practice of the week on Thursday morning as they continue preparations for the Seminoles' first bowl game since 2017. The 'Noles put up 45 points in their win over rival Florida to conclude the regular season with a 9-3 record. Much of FSU's success has come from a dominant run game and consistent growth of the offense.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Winston Wright talks rehab process, what the last eight months have been like for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning to prep for the program's first bowl game since 2017. The Seminoles finished the season 9-3 after a 45-38 win over Florida last Friday night. Part of FSU's improvement this season came from a brand new wide receiver room of dynamic talents. And that development came without the availability of their top transfer, Winston Wright.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
LINCOLN, NE
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon

Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
LINCOLN, NE
floridahsfootball.com

Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Blountstown’s Final Four location to potentially move

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy