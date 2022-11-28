Read full article on original website
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held its second practice of the week on Thursday morning as they continue preparations for the Seminoles' first bowl game since 2017. The 'Noles put up 45 points in their win over rival Florida to conclude the regular season with a 9-3 record. Much of FSU's success has come from a dominant run game and consistent growth of the offense.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning to prep for the program's first bowl game since 2017. The Seminoles finished the season 9-3 after a 45-38 win over Florida last Friday night. Part of FSU's improvement this season came from a brand new wide receiver room of dynamic talents. And that development came without the availability of their top transfer, Winston Wright.
Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday’s practice, the transfer portal, recruiting, College Football Playoff expansion, and more.
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team, poised to visit No. 1 Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal, might see its game location moved due to safety concerns at Hawthorne High School. According to a reporter with the Gainseville Sun, Hawthorne Principal Ginger Stanford released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the FHSAA’s concerns […]
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
