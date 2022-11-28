Read full article on original website
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
PayPal Park transformed into Christmas light wonderland
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the South Bay, with the entire playing field of PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, being transformed into the world’s largest display of Christmas lights. Both kids and adults are excited to enjoy over four million Christmas lights after […]
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for holiday season events around the Bay Area
THOUGH SNOW IS never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season’s fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
starkinsider.com
Christmas in the Car: Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through returns to San Jose
A new San Jose holiday tradition has returned. Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through allows families to enjoy Christmas from the comfort of their own car. Tickets are $40 and give you a 30 minute window to start your ride. The key attraction is a light show programmed to music by Pentatonix, Michael Bublé, Luis Miguel and other.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Christmas in the Park kicks off the holiday season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas in the Park is one of San Jose’s longest running holiday traditions and the family fun event opened this weekend. Organizers say they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend between now and January. Most people have to go back to work...
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
NBC Bay Area
Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip
Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career
Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
The Almanac Online
Hillsdale Shopping Center adds new snack and beverage offerings for holiday shopping season
The Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo has new food offerings for the holidays. Photo courtesy Hillsdale Shopping Center. San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center just added two new food and beverage options alongside a spate of new retailers to keep shoppers sated as holiday shopping peaks in the days and weeks ahead.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
ksro.com
Two Christmas Movies Shot in Petaluma Now Available on HBO Max
A pair of Christmas movies shot in Petaluma are now available to watch at home. “A Christmas Mystery” and “Holiday Harmony” hit the HBO Max streaming service on Thanksgiving. While viewers may recognize the scenery, Petaluma was actually used as a stand-in for Oregon and Oklahoma. Both films were produced by Petaluma’s own Ali Afshar.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Prepares for Upcoming Storm
A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area that will spread through the region by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain...
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
The Almanac Online
Vietnamese restaurant that may offer special menu for canine customers coming to former Wahlburgers site in Palo Alto
A new location of Pho Ha Noi is coming to Palo Alto and may offer a menu for dogs. (Photo courtesy Helen Nguyen) Pho Hà Noi, an upscale northern pho restaurant with locations in San José and Cupertino, is coming to Palo Alto, slated to bring its next location to the home of the now-closed Wahlburgers at 185 University Ave.
rcrusadernews.com
Tanforan to close after 51 years
For 51 years, Tanforan Mall has stood as a major shopping destination in San Bruno, home to a variety of 104 different shops. The once bustling mall will soon close as it is planned to be redeveloped into housing units and a new biotech campus. “When I was younger, Tanforan...
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
sfstandard.com
This East Bay Deli Charges $24 for a Reuben—But You Can’t Really Put a Price on Nostalgia
I would wager that few people could tell you the first restaurant their parents took them to as a baby, but such is the lore of Saul’s Delicatessen in my family. As a toddler, I remember being transfixed by the glow of jelly fruit slices in the candy jars that sat atop the maitre d’s podium at the vast Jewish eatery in North Berkeley.
'Coldest night of the season': Bay Area temps could drop into 20s at some spots
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
