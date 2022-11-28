ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MueVP_0jPTL1El00

The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

U.S. vs. Iran: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows. Each group's games happen at the same time...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
NBC Sports

Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16

Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
AFP

Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset

Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
NBC Sports

Serbia vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Serbia and Switzerland seek a win that could seal a place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they meet Friday in Doha. The Swiss can qualify with a win, or a draw if Cameroon beats Brazil and tiebreakers stay in Switzerland’s favor. The Swiss beat Cameroon 1-0 in Al Wakrah but lost to Brazil by the same score in Doha.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
145K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy