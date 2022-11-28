Read full article on original website
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
Yardbarker
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff
The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
11 Huskies Earn Spots on PFF All-Pac-12 Team — First to be Released
Wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Bralen Trice, both University of Washington sophomores, earned first-unit selections to the 78-player Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 football team — the first all-conference listing released. In all, the Huskies received 11 first- to third-team accolades from PFF, which tied them with USC,...
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished
Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
Seattle will root hard for USC and Lincoln Riley in Pac-12 Championship Game
Seattle and Los Angeles are two Western cities whose sports teams have regularly clashed over the years. The Sonics played the Lakers in multiple NBA Western Conference finals series in the 1980s. The Seahawks played the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1983 AFC Championship Game. The Raiders won and went to Super Bowl XVIII.
