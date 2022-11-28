ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since last year's epic season finale between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. That game went down as an instant classic, as the grueling battle that would decide the final AFC playoff team came down to the wire, with Las Vegas earning the victory in overtime and stamping its ticket to the postseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff

The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
DENVER, CO
11 Huskies Earn Spots on PFF All-Pac-12 Team — First to be Released

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Bralen Trice, both University of Washington sophomores, earned first-unit selections to the 78-player Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 football team — the first all-conference listing released. In all, the Huskies received 11 first- to third-team accolades from PFF, which tied them with USC,...
SEATTLE, WA
How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished

Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
SEATTLE, WA

