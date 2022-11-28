Read full article on original website
Bears' secondary could be depleted against Packers, but Justin Fields returns to practice as full participant
The Bears’ secondary is injury-plagued as a matchup against the Packers looms Sunday, but quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice in full Thursday, an indication that he could return to game action.
Soaring Celtics look for back-to-back wins vs. Heat
The red-hot Boston Celtics will aim for a second consecutive win over the Miami Heat and their sixth straight win
