The NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Show revealed Sunday that five-seed UCF will travel to Pennsylvania to play Yale for its fifth consecutive tournament appearance. “I want to see hunger. I want to see cohesiveness. I want to see perseverance. I want to see all the things that have made us great,” head coach Todd Dagenais said. “You take those attributes and you put them in a tournament — that's a team that becomes dangerous; those can be Cinderella teams, and we still haven't played our best matchup. That match is still out there and, you know, I think during whatever stretch we get, it's a good time for it to come out.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO