Knights of the Turntables DJ commands the hype of UCF
When a student walks through campus and hears music, whether it’s electronic dance music in the Student Union, metal in the parking garages or rap at a basketball game, it’s most likely Willdabeast. Will Johnson, a senior media management and production major who's also known as Willdabeast, is...
UCF welcomes flag football as a new club sport
Dedicated athletes recently learned that their hard work has paid off as UCF welcomes a new club sport to its roster — flag football. The recognition comes with the ability to host tournaments, more fundraising opportunities and even better safety measures, as well as more access to athletic trainers, head coach Brandon Baroody said.
UCF volleyball will face Yale in 5th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance
The NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Show revealed Sunday that five-seed UCF will travel to Pennsylvania to play Yale for its fifth consecutive tournament appearance. “I want to see hunger. I want to see cohesiveness. I want to see perseverance. I want to see all the things that have made us great,” head coach Todd Dagenais said. “You take those attributes and you put them in a tournament — that's a team that becomes dangerous; those can be Cinderella teams, and we still haven't played our best matchup. That match is still out there and, you know, I think during whatever stretch we get, it's a good time for it to come out.”
'Enough is enough': UCF community reacts to deaths of Iranian protesters
Although recent rumors of mass Iranian executions are untrue, UCF students, alumni and professors continue to keep up with updates and protests for Iranian human rights. “Whenever I hear, one kid has been killed, it has torched me,” said Sara Hjz, a protester and UCF Ph.D. candidate. “I have friends, classmates and cousins back there. They are brave enough to endanger their lives for their values, and I wish I were next to them.”
UCF women’s basketball fights hard for win over Samford in double overtime
With two seconds on the clock, Rachel Ranke found Destiny Thomas for a layup that tied the match, forcing Samford and UCF into an eventual double overtime on Saturday. “The game is not over till that buzzer goes off,” Ranke said. “So we knew we were down — I dropped that pass down to Destiny — I knew she was going to pull through for us and we knew once overtime came, we had to pick it up. And it's a brand new game when overtime comes around.”
