Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Fight between Jets and Avalanche fans turns bloody
A fight broke out between fans of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night, and it turned bloody when a Winnipeg fan hit the boards.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
This post will be updated after Don Granato speaks with the media later this evening. The Buffalo Sabres return home tonight to take on the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Tickets...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Thomas could return for Blues against Hurricanes
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Robert Thomas is hopeful to return for the Blues against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward missed a 4-1 loss...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flames 6, Panthers 2
CALGARY -- After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 10-9-4 in the standings. "That's not what we want to be...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
NHL
MTL@CGY: What you need to know
CALGARY - The Canadiens' four-game Western road trip gets underway with a matchup against the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Lightning
In the second game of a challenging five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-5) will host Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning (13-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast...
NHL
Wheeler's hat trick pushes Jets to win over Avalanche
WINNIPEG - The phrase 'measuring stick' game gets thrown around a lot. Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler wasn't ready to go there after the 5-0 win over Colorado Avalanche. "We just want to continue to build our game and to perform obviously at home in front of our fans," said Wheeler after his fourth career hat trick. "Tonight was a good step in that direction."
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Sabres-Red Wings, Oilers-Blackhawks
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, TNT, SN NOW). Then the Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0) play the Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-4) at United Center (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN360, SNW).
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs
Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers get big saves from Knight in OT loss to Oilers
EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers picked up a point during the first stop on their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday. With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in...
Comments / 0