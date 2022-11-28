ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
ORANGE CITY, FL
askflagler.com

Palm Coast Staff, Florida Inland Navigation District Break Ground on Waterfront Park Improvements

PALM COAST – The upcoming new boat launch facilities at Waterfront Park received a long-awaited ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday. It was delivered by Palm Coast City staff, the project developers, the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and representatives from Congressman Michael Waltz’s office. The comprehensive construction project will bring a launch for non-motorized boats to one of the city’s most beloved amenities.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Stretch Zone expands into Ormond Beach

Stretch Zone, a practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, opened its Ormond Beach location on Oct. 17. This is Stretch Zone’s first Volusia County location. Ormond Beach’s Stretch Zone franchise owner Dr. Alexander White became interested in assisted stretching to improve his flexibility and aid in keeping up with his active teenage daughter.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning Board to consider hotel project, apartments

There will be two Ormond Beach Planning Board meetings next week — one on Monday, Dec. 5, and another on Thursday, Dec. 8. At the meeting on Dec. 5, the Planning Board will discuss five items related to the proposed 137-room hotel and 15-home project at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. and 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The developer, Ormond Beach Holdings LLC, seeks an issuance of a development order, two zoning map amendments, a comprehensive land use amendment and approval of a preliminary plat.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orange County Animal Services drops dog adoption fee to $5

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - To help their nearly 200 dogs find loving homes for the holidays, Orange County Animal Services has dropped its dog adoption fee to $5 for a limited time. "We have so many excellent dogs in our care, that have been with us for weeks waiting for...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

