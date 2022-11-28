ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Former flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most annoying type of passenger

A former flight attendant is calling out adult crybabies in a now-viral TikTok video. Earlier this month, Kat Kamalani, who worked as a flight crew member for six years, shared that her biggest pet peeve on the job was not crying babies, but adults who complained about fussy kids. “I...
travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
travelnoire.com

Flight Attendant Dies From Heart Attack While In The Air

Flight attendant, Yasser Saleh, died of a heart attack while working on a flight from Bahrain to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Gulf Air flight attendant was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Saleh was part of the cabin crew on flight GF 19 which left Bahrain at 1:40 am on Tuesday. An hour and a half into the flight while flying over Iraq was when the attendant caught a heart attack.
The Independent

Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair

A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist

A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Daily Mail

Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled after severe weather sets off travel chaos as millions of Americans head home after Thanksgiving holiday

Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds were cancelled across the United States as severe weather hampered travel on one of the busiest holiday travel weekends of the year. As of Sunday night, 6,098 flights into, out of, or within the United States had been delayed, according to FlightAware, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Inyerself

The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready

In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.
Aviation International News

Improved Arrival Procedures in Effect at Toronto Pearson

Nav Canada this week introduced new ICAO-standard simultaneous arrival procedures at Toronto Pearson International Airport intended to shorten flight paths and flying times, reduce fuel burn, and increase the use of quieter continuous descent operations. To obtain approval to fly the standard, operators must employ satellite-based required navigation performance (RNP) positioning systems.

