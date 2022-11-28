Read full article on original website
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
TODAY.com
Former flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most annoying type of passenger
A former flight attendant is calling out adult crybabies in a now-viral TikTok video. Earlier this month, Kat Kamalani, who worked as a flight crew member for six years, shared that her biggest pet peeve on the job was not crying babies, but adults who complained about fussy kids. “I...
travelnoire.com
Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus
While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
travelnoire.com
Flight Attendant Dies From Heart Attack While In The Air
Flight attendant, Yasser Saleh, died of a heart attack while working on a flight from Bahrain to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Gulf Air flight attendant was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Saleh was part of the cabin crew on flight GF 19 which left Bahrain at 1:40 am on Tuesday. An hour and a half into the flight while flying over Iraq was when the attendant caught a heart attack.
Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair
A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
liveandletsfly.com
Union Reminds Flight Attendants That They Must Check Out Of Layover Hotels, Settle Incidental Charges
A short memo caught my eye to United Airlines flight attendants from its union. Apparently, some flight attendants are not checking out of layover hotels and some may even be running up charges for incidental purchases and not settling them. It’s an important reminder that we all should check out of hotels rather than just depart.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled after severe weather sets off travel chaos as millions of Americans head home after Thanksgiving holiday
Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds were cancelled across the United States as severe weather hampered travel on one of the busiest holiday travel weekends of the year. As of Sunday night, 6,098 flights into, out of, or within the United States had been delayed, according to FlightAware, and...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready
In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.
airlive.net
Passengers of United Airlines flight over Florida caught the launch of SpaceX rocket from windows
Passengers on board a United Airlines commercial jet flying over Florida’s Cape Canaveral were able to spot an amazingly rare sight. Passengers of United Airlines spotted a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The video, shared by NBC photojournalist Nick Leimbach, shows the...
Aviation International News
Improved Arrival Procedures in Effect at Toronto Pearson
Nav Canada this week introduced new ICAO-standard simultaneous arrival procedures at Toronto Pearson International Airport intended to shorten flight paths and flying times, reduce fuel burn, and increase the use of quieter continuous descent operations. To obtain approval to fly the standard, operators must employ satellite-based required navigation performance (RNP) positioning systems.
