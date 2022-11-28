Nebraska football falls short of expectations but finishes eventful season with hope. Nebraska football closed out its season on a relatively high note, defeating Iowa 24-17 in Iowa City. The Huskers finished with a 4-8 record, one more win than 2021. They defeated North Dakota in week one 38-17, Indiana in week four 35-21 and Rutgers in week five 14-13. The Huskers experienced some devastating losses as well. Against Northwestern in week zero, they choked away a lead and lost 31-28, and in week two, they lost in dramatic fashion as heavy favorites to Georgia Southern 45-42. That would be Scott Frost’s final game as Nebraska’s head coach before Mickey Joseph took over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO