Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman is closed
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the highway from Idaho City to Lowman. In a press release, ITD said that they are anticipating heavy snow fall in the area and are closing it for safety. The maintenance crews will keep checking the situation and...
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Boise Office of Police Accountability exonerates most officers in three newly released reports
BOISE, Idaho — Three reports from the Boise Office of Police Accountability (OPA) were released Wednesday, mostly exonerating the officers who discharged their guns in a 2019 incident, a 2021 incident and the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. Fall of 2019. OPA said in the report that in October...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries
TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
Caldwell welcomes a 400,000 square-foot industrial park
CALDWELL, Idaho — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space. The industry park will feature two buildings. One will be 59,520 square feet, and the other...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Post Register
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
eastidahonews.com
Avian cholera outbreak killing off snow geese in southwestern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if that is the cause with this specific event.
Post Register
Man dies following gang-related shooting in Nampa
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Nampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30pm Saturday night in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year-old man...
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
Post Register
What we know: disappearance of Michael Vaughan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police will provide an update on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. CBS2 will air the news conference live on TV and stream it on IdahoNews.com. Michael Vaughan, a now-six-year-old boy from Fruitland, disappeared on July 27, 2021,...
