Beijing Protesters Ridicule Claims of Foreign Hand in Protests
Washington — In one of several viral videos on social media, demonstrators in Beijing are seen ridiculing suggestions that “foreign forces” are to blame for protests sweeping China against the government’s zero-COVID policy. “Please, may I ask: did ‘foreign forces’ set the fire in Xinjiang?” one...
Silence on China Protests, but Analysts Say Africa Watching
JOHANNESBURG — With China seeing the biggest anti-government protests since 1989, analysts say African governments are watching closely, mainly with economic concerns. For the past few days, the eyes of the world have been on the outbreak of mass protests in cities across China, with demonstrators furious at continued strict COVID-19 lockdowns as part of President Xi Jinping's unpopular "zero-COVID" policy.
China Softens Tone on COVID Severity After Protests
Beijing — China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fueled protests across the country. Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting...
China Strengthens Police Presence in Response to Protests
Chinese police patrolled the capital, Beijing, and Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial hub, on Tuesday, working to prevent the resurgence of protests against the country’s COVID restrictions that have also included rare calls for President Xi Jinping to resign. Both cities were quiet overnight with police out...
Jiang Zemin, Who Guided China’s Economic Rise, Dies
Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, died Wednesday in Shanghai, Chinese state media report. He was 96. Jiang led China out of the isolation that followed its army’s deadly actions against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. As president, Jiang supported economic reforms that led to explosive growth. He served as president for ten years, leaving office in 2003. He led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
No Way Out for China’s Zero-COVID Policy
Major Chinese universities sent students home Tuesday and police guarded major cities to prevent more protests over China’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. The demonstrations started last Friday, after at least 10 people died in a building fire in the far western city of Urumqi. Reports of the fire led to angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus measures.
University Students Gather in Washington to Support Chinese Protesters
Washington — Students in Washington are gathering to support people in China who are protesting Beijing’s draconian "zero-COVID" policy. China’s lockdown protests began spreading following a deadly apartment fire last week in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi that killed at least 10. Reports that the victims were trapped inside because of zero-COVID policies sparked resistance in Xinjiang and later across the country.
Washington Expresses Support for China Protesters
White House — The White House Monday expressed support for peaceful protests popping up around China — but administration officials did not say whether Beijing should change the strict “zero-COVID” policies that drove the weekend demonstrations. More than a dozen street protests have shaken several Chinese...
Namibia’s Ruling Party Chooses First Female Presidential Candidate
Windhoek, Namibia — Namibia’s ruling party has selected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party’s vice president, putting her in line to be the country’s first female presidential candidate when the current leader steps down in March 2024. During a prolonged party congress that ended Monday night, members...
‘Chinese propaganda arm’ stealthily using TikTok to bash ‘mostly Republicans’: report
According to Forbes, a media account run by China's communist government has been attempting to influence American politics, mostly by bashing Republican politicians.
President Biden says he never intended to exclude France in climate policies
President Biden on Thursday said he never intended to exclude France and other European allies from the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, following France’s grievances that subsidies could hurt European companies. “There’s tweaks that we can make that fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate,” Biden said in a press conference […]
Modi's Home State Votes in Local Polls Projected as Easy Win for BJP
New Delhi — In India's western state of Gujarat, voters began choosing a new state government on Thursday in an election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to cruise to an easy victory. Political analysts say that while there is disenchantment with the BJP in...
South Korea Scrambles Jets After Chinese, Russian Warplanes Approach
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without notice. Japan's military also said it had scrambled jets in response to flights over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, by Russian and Chinese aircraft.
Resetting Ties: Pakistan-US Relations After Afghan War
After playing an outsized role during the nearly two-decade-long U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, Pakistan was not included in the Biden administration’s national security strategy this year. Sarah Zaman looks at how U.S.-Pakistan ties evolved in 2022 and the impact of U.S-China competition on stability in South Asia.
Guterres Praises Ethiopia Cease-Fire
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Ethiopia’s Tigray cease-fire during his first visit to the country since the war broke out two years ago. He said the U.N. is upscaling aid to meet “dramatic humanitarian needs." Speaking alongside African Union Commissioner Moussa Faki Mahamat,...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 5:35 a.m.: Russia's envoy has expressed Moscow's strong dissatisfaction to the Vatican following Pope Francis' latest condemnation of the "cruelty" of Russia's actions in Ukraine, Reuters reported Tuesday citing the RIA Novosti news agency.
US Concerned Over American Jailed in Russia and Not Heard From
The United States is deeply concerned about American Paul Whelan, who is in a Russian jail, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday after Whelan's family said they had not heard from him for a week. U.S. diplomats have been trying to get more information about Whelan's...
Ukraine Ramps Up Security at Diplomatic Missions After Blast at Embassy in Spain
MADRID/KYIV — Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in...
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
