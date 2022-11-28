Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, died Wednesday in Shanghai, Chinese state media report. He was 96. Jiang led China out of the isolation that followed its army’s deadly actions against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. As president, Jiang supported economic reforms that led to explosive growth. He served as president for ten years, leaving office in 2003. He led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.

21 HOURS AGO