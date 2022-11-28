Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
University Students Gather in Washington to Support Chinese Protesters
Washington — Students in Washington are gathering to support people in China who are protesting Beijing’s draconian "zero-COVID" policy. China’s lockdown protests began spreading following a deadly apartment fire last week in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi that killed at least 10. Reports that the victims were trapped inside because of zero-COVID policies sparked resistance in Xinjiang and later across the country.
China Strengthens Police Presence in Response to Protests
Chinese police patrolled the capital, Beijing, and Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial hub, on Tuesday, working to prevent the resurgence of protests against the country’s COVID restrictions that have also included rare calls for President Xi Jinping to resign. Both cities were quiet overnight with police out...
Anti-Government Protests Grow in China and Elsewhere While Technology Tries to Keep Up
Washington — As protests continue in cities across China over the government's harsh "zero-COVID" policy, a separate battle is taking place on social media sites within China and around the world; a fight that is testing the strength of China's online censorship apparatus, known as the Great Firewall. Human...
Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...
Chinese Students Take Aim at Beijing During Seoul Solidarity Protest
Seoul — Over 100 people, including dozens of Chinese students, called for an end to China’s zero-COVID policy and lashed out at the country’s authoritarian political system during a demonstration Wednesday in South Korea’s capital, the latest overseas show of support for protests that have swept mainland China.
China Softens Tone on COVID Severity After Protests
Beijing — China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fueled protests across the country. Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting...
Beijing Protesters Ridicule Claims of Foreign Hand in Protests
Washington — In one of several viral videos on social media, demonstrators in Beijing are seen ridiculing suggestions that “foreign forces” are to blame for protests sweeping China against the government’s zero-COVID policy. “Please, may I ask: did ‘foreign forces’ set the fire in Xinjiang?” one...
China Protests Hit Guangzhou
Police in southern China clashed with protesters late Tuesday in the latest in a string of demonstrations in recent days against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Tuesday’s protests took place in Guangzhou, a manufacturing hub home to many migrant factory workers. Videos posted on social media showed security personnel...
Right-wing Oath Keepers Founder Convicted of Sedition in US Capitol Attack Plot
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss — an important victory for the Justice Department.
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
Jiang Zemin, Who Guided China’s Economic Rise, Dies
Jiang Zemin, the former president of China, died Wednesday in Shanghai, Chinese state media report. He was 96. Jiang led China out of the isolation that followed its army’s deadly actions against protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. As president, Jiang supported economic reforms that led to explosive growth. He served as president for ten years, leaving office in 2003. He led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.
Washington Expresses Support for China Protesters
White House — The White House Monday expressed support for peaceful protests popping up around China — but administration officials did not say whether Beijing should change the strict “zero-COVID” policies that drove the weekend demonstrations. More than a dozen street protests have shaken several Chinese...
What Is China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy?
Protests have erupted across China over the country's strict pandemic restrictions. The demonstrations indicate that many Chinese have grown weary of the lengthy lockdowns and widespread testing that is a part of China's "zero-COVID" policy. Here is a closer look at the policy. What is China's COVID strategy?. China's goal...
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Officials: US Remains Mired in Heightened Threat Environment
Washington — U.S. security officials see no signs that threats to the homeland are decreasing now that the country has weathered contentious elections and a politically polarizing decision by the Supreme Court on abortion. Although neither event sparked widespread violence, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the...
El Salvador Journalists Sue NSO Group in US Over Alleged Pegasus Surveillance
San Salvador — Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. The lawsuit was filed in California by 13 El Faro journalists and two administrative...
DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
Hong Kong Delays Jimmy Lai Trial
A court in Hong Kong has adjourned the trial of newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai until December 13 after the government sought to block a British lawyer from representing Lai. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee asked China’s top lawmaking body to decide whether foreign lawyers could participate in national security cases.
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
