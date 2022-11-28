Read full article on original website
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Championship Game Historic Deep Dive: Toledo vs. Ohio
The 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Championship Game pairs an interesting set of teams together for a contest in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend. The Ohio Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 MAC East) will represent the East division, winning against Bowling Green in the final week of the regular season to assure themselves a trip to play for the conference crown. The Bobbies are winners of seven-straight games after initially suffering a bad loss against Kent State at the start of the conference season, but they righted the ship with one of the most balanced looks in the country— even without Kurtis Rourke, who will be out for the rest of the season.
utrockets.com
Toledo Visits Loyola Maryland for Wednesday Morning Matchup
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team heads east for a matinee matchup with Loyola Maryland this week. The Rockets (4-2) and Greyhounds (4-3) will tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Reitz Arena. Wednesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Toledo is coming...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
utrockets.com
Rockets Stifle Greyhounds in 62-40 Victory
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Toledo women's basketball extended its road winning streak to 13 games on Wednesday with a 62-40 win at Loyola Maryland. The Rockets (5-2) own the nation's longest road winning streak, which dates back to Dec. 29, 2021. Toledo held the Greyhounds (4-4) to 40 points...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
utrockets.com
Claudia Sampson Makes Her Own Mark at Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio - Claudia Sampson decided to take the same path as her father, brother and sister and attend the University of Toledo, but that doesn't mean she followed in their footsteps. Sampson, a senior on the women's golf team, went her own way when it came to choosing her...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
Daily Standard
Koenig signs with the Express
MARIA STEIN - Lindsey Koenig will move from being a Flyer to riding on the Express. The Marion Local senior will continue her education and volleyball career next season at Owens Community College in Toledo, joining one of the best junior college programs in the nation. "They have a really...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
TFRD battle north Toledo hotel fire Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a fire at a three-story hotel in north Toledo early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Benore Road, just south of Alexis Road behind Meijer. The third floor and attic have been affected by the fire.
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
Beacon
Port Clinton’s famed time keeper Dick Sneary celebrates 100th
PORT CLINTON — Dick Sneary, who kept Port Clinton running right on time for more than three decades, celebrated his 100th birthday at his Taft Street home last weekend with family and friends, and a little help from the Ottawa County Senior Resources. Sneary and his late wife, Eleanor,...
