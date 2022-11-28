A fire damaged a detached garage in Dubuque Tuesday night. The Dubuque Fire Department responded at around 8pm for a fire on Coates Street at a detached garage. There were no injuries and reports say firefighters were able to contain the fire relatively quickly. A suspected cause of the fire was not known. Firefighters remained on the scene until 9:30 p.m. Salt trucks responded to the scene later in the night after water used to fight the fire froze as temperatures dropped.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO