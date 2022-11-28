Read full article on original website
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation...
Two dead after crash on Mississippi River bridge in northeast Iowa
Head-on crash kills two drivers on bridge between Prairie Du Chien and Marquette
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson of Prairie Du Chien and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa collided head-on travelling on US Highway 18 Sunday morning. The crash occurred on the bridge between Prairie Du Chien and Marquette, Iowa and shut down traffic for four and a half hours.According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson of Prairie Du Chien and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa collided head-on travelling on US Highway 18 Sunday morning. The crash occurred on the bridge between Prairie Du Chien and Marquette, Iowa and shut down traffic for four and a half hours.
Two drivers killed after collision on Mississippi River bridge
Two Killed in Fatal Crash in Far Northeast Iowa
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
Authorities Release Names of 2 Persons Killed in Sunday Head-on Crash near Prairie du Chien, WI
We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash over the weekend near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. According to Crawford County Sheriff's Department. 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson, of Prairie du Chien, and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa, died in Sunday's wreck. Three other people were injured, but their names have not been released as of Noon today(Nov 28).
