Lincoln - The Nebraska bowling team announced the signing of the top recruit in the class, Brenna Hartzler (Smithville, Ohio), on Tuesday for the 2023-24 season. Despite not having a high school bowling team, Hartzler did not let that stop her from becoming a decorated and accomplished bowler. Hartzler currently has four 300 games under her belt and a high series of 761.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO