Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

Tominaga Shoots Huskers Past Boston College

Keisei Tominaga tied his career high with 23 points off the bench as Nebraska cruised past Boston College, 88-67, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. The Huskers (5-3) put five players in doubles and shot a blistering 62 percent from the field, their highest mark...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Extend Buchert Legacy In 2023 Recruit Class

Lincoln - The Nebraska bowling team announced the signing of Desiree Buchert to join her sister and current bowler Alexis Buchert (San Antonio, Texas), on Thursday for the 2023-24 season. A native of San Antonio, Texas, the last name Buchert will continue its legacy in the Nebraska Bowling program. Desiree...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Palmer, Grant Earn All-Big Ten Honors

A pair of Nebraska football offensive playmakers received All-Big Ten honors on Wednesday for their effort in the 2022 season. Receiver Trey Palmer was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the Big Ten media, and a third-team selection by the league coaches, while running back Anthony Grant was an honorable-mention choice on both teams.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Return Home for Boston College

The Nebraska men's basketball team return home Wednesday night, as the Huskers will take on Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge presented by Continental Tire. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Sign Top 2023 Recruit Brenna Hartzler

Lincoln - The Nebraska bowling team announced the signing of the top recruit in the class, Brenna Hartzler (Smithville, Ohio), on Tuesday for the 2023-24 season. Despite not having a high school bowling team, Hartzler did not let that stop her from becoming a decorated and accomplished bowler. Hartzler currently has four 300 games under her belt and a high series of 761.
LINCOLN, NE

