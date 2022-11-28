NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

NAMPA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO