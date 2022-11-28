Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Post Register
Accident reported on Eagle Rd. just north of Fairview
MERIDIAN, Idaho — An accident has been reported on Eagle Road just North of Fairview. Multiple cars are involved. Police are on the scene and one lane is reported closed slowing North bound traffic. Be sure to use caution while driving as temperatures drop below freezing this evening, and always slow-down and move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Multiple crashes impacting traffic near Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along I-84 due to slick and icy road conditions. According to a Twitter post, ISP is working to clear crashes from both east and westbound traffic at milepost 107, near Mountain Home. Just down the...
Highway 21 from Idaho City to Lowman is closed
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the highway from Idaho City to Lowman. In a press release, ITD said that they are anticipating heavy snow fall in the area and are closing it for safety. The maintenance crews will keep checking the situation and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two-vehicle crash south of Nampa kills 1, injures 2
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 45 near Deer Flat Road, south of Nampa. A 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26 year old male, from Melba, was traveling northbound. A 2012 Ford F150, driven...
Crash Near Mountain Home Claims Nampa Woman
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman died in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 11:47 a.m. on the westbound lanes for a Mazda 2 that struck a parked car on the right shoulder. The 37-year-old woman driving and a 63-year-old passenger, both from Nampa, were taken to an area hospital. ISP announced Sunday morning the passenger died from her injuries, she hadn't been wearing a seat belt.
Coroner IDs man shot, killed by Caldwell Police after hours-long standoff
Caldwell Police shot and killed a man Saturday following an hours-long standoff. Police were conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue on Saturday morning when they discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home with a child, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release. “After several hours of failed negotiations, CPD SWAT was deployed and attempted to execute an arrest warrant,” the...
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa
BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries
TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Post Register
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed
CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release. Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
newsradio1310.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday evening in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man, from Kendrick, was walking across S. 20th Avenue at around 7:41 p.m. when a 1997 Ford F350 hit him. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured. IPS said the crash remains under investigation.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0