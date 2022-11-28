ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Indiana offers Western Michigan LB transfer Ryan Selig

The Indiana staff is going to be aggressive in trying add to the 2023 roster with additions from the transfer portal, and one player that recently extended an offer to is Ryan Selig. Peegs.com spoke with the 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker from Western Michigan about his interest in the IU program.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: North Carolina

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 77-65 home win over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Q – On the effectiveness of Trayce Jackson-Davis…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, it wasn't just Trayce. I thought Trayce had...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January

A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 28, 2022

Seatbelt Violation: Kameron S. Korvela; Julia A. Thomas; Ian D. Allen, $25. Speeding: Damian Regalado-Sandoval; McKenzi A. Brackett; Karen S. Eigel; Cameron N. Dorsey; Calvin S. Gessner, $141; Tracy R. Prechtel; Jonathan L. Frizzell; Shana L. Parker, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jayme R. Fest;...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)

Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
