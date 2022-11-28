Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana offers Western Michigan LB transfer Ryan Selig
The Indiana staff is going to be aggressive in trying add to the 2023 roster with additions from the transfer portal, and one player that recently extended an offer to is Ryan Selig. Peegs.com spoke with the 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker from Western Michigan about his interest in the IU program.
'Crazy Man' Trey Galloway proved why he earned that nickname in Indiana's win over North Carolina
Among his Indiana teammates, he's known as 'Crazy Man.' It's a moniker befitting only a select few players in college basketball. But on Wednesday night on primetime national television, inside a raucous Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and against the No. 18-ranked team in the nation, Trey Galloway proved why he earned that nickname.
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
A 'second chance' was all Xavier Johnson needed to prove he's ready to help lead Indiana's ascent
In March of 2021, just days after Mike Woodson was hired as Indiana's next head coach, the idea of venturing into the transfer portal for a point guard sprung to the forefront. Though the Hoosiers already had a few playmaking options on the roster, to run Woodson's style of offense, he needed a certain type of player to lead his system.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After North Carolina
Indiana showed plenty of poise, balance, and depth to run to a win over North Carolina, and we break down the Hoosiers' critical win.
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: North Carolina
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 77-65 home win over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Q – On the effectiveness of Trayce Jackson-Davis…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, it wasn't just Trayce. I thought Trayce had...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
Rival Reaction: North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot Caleb Love, RJ Davis react to Indiana's win
Watch and listen to what North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, star forward Armando Bacot and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis had to say following No. 10 Indiana's win over No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. HUBERT DAVIS. ARMANDO BACOT. CALEB...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Democratic Party to request a recount in Indiana’s House District 62 Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Democratic Party will file a recount petition for the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry will file the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election Division before the Indiana Recount Commission in Indianapolis.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 28, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Kameron S. Korvela; Julia A. Thomas; Ian D. Allen, $25. Speeding: Damian Regalado-Sandoval; McKenzi A. Brackett; Karen S. Eigel; Cameron N. Dorsey; Calvin S. Gessner, $141; Tracy R. Prechtel; Jonathan L. Frizzell; Shana L. Parker, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jayme R. Fest;...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
