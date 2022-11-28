ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tacodeli Gets Festive with Chile En Nogada and Spiked Horchata

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Seasonal treats are now available from Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, through December, with highlights including Eggnog Tres Leches in a Christmas Tree Pan ($42.50), Hannukah/Christmas/New Year’s Cookie Extravaganza (tray of 24 or 34 for $77.50 or $107.50), S'mores Pie ($35) and more. And now through December, 10 percent of proceeds from each S’mores Pie purchase will be donated to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Bets: Dickens, Home Alone, and a Holiday Spectacular

December is here and wouldn’t you know it by looking at this week’s best bets. More Houston holiday traditions return around town (and over in Galveston), but we’ve also got a Donizetti comedy set in the 1950s and a festival devoted to Latinx voices. Keep reading to see out top picks for the coming week.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

The Blind Boys Of Alabama Showcase Holiday Gospel This Weekend

The Blind Boys of Alabama, a five-time Grammy Award-winning group originally formed in the Jim Crow era, will put on a one-night-only concert filled with gospel soul and holiday spirit at Jones Hall on Sunday, December 4. Expect the best of traditional music and some Christmas classics performed in new arrangements, courtesy of Performing Arts Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Christmas Comes to Houston Theater, Part I

You may have noticed that for the last few years Main Street Theater has had a little cottage industry humming away for the holiday season. It alternates Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's two Christmas plays that feature the happily married Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy at their estate at Pemberley. Need I remind you that Lizzie and Mr. Darcy are the protagonists of Jane Austen's masterwork Pride and Prejudice (1813), one of the first novels to espouse feminist ideas in an era that did not espouse them.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

UH at Number 1: Four Things to Know

The University of Houston men's basketball team was ranked tops in the country in the most recent Associated Press poll. At 7-0, the Kelvin Sampson-coached Cougars have become one of the best college basketball programs in America. Unfortunately, outside of football, few sports fans in Houston pay attention to college sports, basketball in particular.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy