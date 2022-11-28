You may have noticed that for the last few years Main Street Theater has had a little cottage industry humming away for the holiday season. It alternates Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's two Christmas plays that feature the happily married Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy at their estate at Pemberley. Need I remind you that Lizzie and Mr. Darcy are the protagonists of Jane Austen's masterwork Pride and Prejudice (1813), one of the first novels to espouse feminist ideas in an era that did not espouse them.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO