Belmond’s 31st Lighted Christmas Parade was held Nov. 25. The Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond float (above) won the “Best Use of Theme - Christmas Around the World” award. The runner-up was the Belmond Area Arts Council. The “Best Use of Lights” was awarded to the Belmond-Klemme FFA float, and True Value was selected for the “Judge’s Choice” award.

BELMOND, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO