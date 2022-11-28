Read full article on original website
Parade winner
Belmond’s 31st Lighted Christmas Parade was held Nov. 25. The Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond float (above) won the “Best Use of Theme - Christmas Around the World” award. The runner-up was the Belmond Area Arts Council. The “Best Use of Lights” was awarded to the Belmond-Klemme FFA float, and True Value was selected for the “Judge’s Choice” award.
Old time news
TWENTY YEARS AGO - 2002. Dozens of wind generators are appearing west of Goodell and north toward Duncan. The Hancock County wind farm will eventually have 148 giant towers that are 200 feet high with propeller blades 75 feet long. THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1992. The Belmond Jaycees and...
Women to lead school board
Two women were elected to the top positions of the Belmond-Klemme school board Nov. 15. Michelle Murphy was chosen as president, while Heather Ridgway will serve as vice president for the year. In personnel matters, the board accepted the requests of three teachers - Joel Bagley (science), Marilyn Janssen (special...
