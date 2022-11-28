ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica Beach, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Transformer explodes near Praxair Plant in Freeport, officials investigating

FREEPORT, Texas - Officials are piecing together what caused a transformer to explode near a plant in Freeport, Texas. Details are still pouring in, so information is limited, but authorities with Brazoria County were called to a transformer explosion in the 5400 block of State Highway 332. Responding units saw...
FREEPORT, TX
royalcaribbeanblog.com

What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida

With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?

HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy