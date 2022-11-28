Read full article on original website
Transformer explodes near Praxair Plant in Freeport, officials investigating
FREEPORT, Texas - Officials are piecing together what caused a transformer to explode near a plant in Freeport, Texas. Details are still pouring in, so information is limited, but authorities with Brazoria County were called to a transformer explosion in the 5400 block of State Highway 332. Responding units saw...
Rescuers Find Kitesurfer Clinging to a Floating Piece of Driftwood in Texas Gulf
On Saturday morning (November 26), a Texas City kitesurfer packed up his gear and headed toward the beach. Mere hours later, however, his enjoyable weekend adventure turned into a nightmare, with the Coast Guard rushing to his aid. Though kitesurfing is a thrilling sport, it’s also exceptionally dangerous. Kitesurfers are...
What you should know about cruising from Galveston instead of Florida
With Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal open in Galveston, Texas, you might be tempted to book a new cruise, but there are few differences you should know about. Galveston's location in the central part of the United States makes it a convenient embarkation port for many people that can drive to the port.
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
Remains of missing man identified 17 years after he vanished from Rosharon
Deputies said hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Rosharon back in 2020. They were recently positively identified as a man who went missing in 2005.
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
Sweet Puppy Reunites With His TX Family 5 Years After Hurricane
Beloved family dog Bolt has been reunited five years after he was lost in Galveston. Can you imagine you and your family are prepping for a hurricane and your dog sneaks off? A Texas couple who were preparing for Hurricane Irma five years ago spent days looking for their lost dog before they had to evacuate the island.
Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
Hwy. 146 ranked as 51st most congested Texas roadway for 2nd year in a row
Hwy. 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook and League City Parkway in League City was ranked Texas' 51st most congested roadway. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) For the second year in a row, Hwy. 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook and League City Parkway in...
How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?
HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
These 5 Houston roads are among the worst for traffic in Texas
You might know some of these gridlocked stretches *too* well.
Rosharon woman found dead day after boyfriend dies in crash, investigators say
Brazoria County sheriff's deputies are looking into whether both incidents are linked. Meanwhile, the victim's mom says her daughter was shot nine times in the head.
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
