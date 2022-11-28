Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
WTHI
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
WTHI
Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included. One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays. "Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The...
vincennespbs.org
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
vincennespbs.org
Christmas at Grouseland is Friday
A yearly tradition returns a historical home in Vincennes. On Friday, Christmas At Grouseland is jam packed with special exhibits, presidential re-enactors, and much more. First City News spoke with City Council President Tim Salters about the holiday event. He’s an avid supporter of all things Grouseland, and is excited...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to Parke County, as Bridgeton hosted the “Country Christmas Festival” over the weekend. Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, said he was pleased with the turnout for the opening weekend of the event. “People just love this little town and this county, because other towns […]
wamwamfm.com
Deborah Sue Cutter
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
WTHI
Vermillion County Section Corner Monuments 6 pm
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers. The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money.
WTHI
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
WTHI
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
WTHI
Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition. The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
WTHI
WTHI
"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare. It happens to be right where they work. Andrew Wring gets his sons ready to go every morning like many parents. While a lot of parents drop their kids off at daycare,...
wevv.com
Family recounts terrifying moment their house was shot at by neighbor
It was a moment 8-year-old Pasleigh Vanover will never forget. It was just like any other morning watching cartoons in the living room and eating breakfast, except this morning was riddled with a flying bullet. "I was like scared," said Pasleigh. "It like sounded like glass shattering but like it...
Comments / 0