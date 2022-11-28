ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Blanton
3d ago

That's a lie nobody or none of that stuff was a round when I was a child but at 8 years old I felt different towards girls. No books or no shows or no TV or no people pushed anything on me... I liked girls plain and simple and till this day I like girls... it's a feeling inside of someone that's just there, we love who we love and there's nothing wrong with it. Stop judging others based of what you feel and it's not because anyone lead me that way because that's not what happened. You think your better than the people who like opposite sex you hold your noses high and mighty and claim Christianity yet one of the main things is You shall not judge others .. but here everyone is a bunch of Hippocrates and it's stupid.... So what if you turn gay, so what if your kid turns out gay, so what if your family or friends turn out gay so damn what get over it. No books or anything for that matter is gonna make anyone gay because it's just a feeling we have from a young age.

Terri Boeckel
3d ago

this is ridiculous it's not even about parents teaching their kids. people don't just wake up gay and decide that's what they're doing today!! leave people alone everyone has one life to live and have every right to be happy the problem is people who can't mind their own business and spread hate look at interracial dating and marriage is that a crime? neither is being gay so get a grip people...

Chris Jackson
3d ago

First of all it is absolutely ridiculous that reading a book on LGBT issues makes you gay. If that were the case I would be a Neo Natzi. Which I am not. The Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church, Lutheran Church, Episcopalian, and numerous other denominations which are LGBTQ affirming, preside over same sex marriages and have LGBTQ clergy and their are far many more of us than bigoted far right preachers of hate. If you don't like it, don't go. Or try teaching your children that the world is full of people living different genders and they are ALL created equally. LGBTQ people are NOT going anywhere and like it or not you're going to see them holding hands in the street. Having a romantic dinner and maybe even exchanging a kiss in public. God forbid, straight people do it every day. Get over it. I raised my kids to respect people for living there truth. To treasure diversity.

Shorthorn

Video: Student organizations protest against anti-transgender speaker

The demonstration was held Nov. 10 by the Progressive Student Union to rally against the appearance of Jeff Younger, a former Texas House of Representatives candidate known for anti-transgender rhetoric. The demonstration was held by the Progressive Student Union to rally against the appearance of Jeff Younger, a former Texas...
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Respect For Marriage? More Like Disrespect For Marriage!

The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
k12dive.com

Texas districts face Title IX complaints after approving anti-LGBTQ policies

Civil rights organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union filed complaints last week against two north Texas school districts over recently adopted anti-LGBTQ policies that the organizations allege violate Title IX. The advocacy groups allege Frisco Independent School District discriminated against transgender, nonbinary, gender diverse and intersex students when its...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW; FBI Assistance Requested

North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
dmagazine.com

The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
checkupnewsroom.com

Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD

If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
Is This A Wolf? Probably Not

Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
fox26houston.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
