That's a lie nobody or none of that stuff was a round when I was a child but at 8 years old I felt different towards girls. No books or no shows or no TV or no people pushed anything on me... I liked girls plain and simple and till this day I like girls... it's a feeling inside of someone that's just there, we love who we love and there's nothing wrong with it. Stop judging others based of what you feel and it's not because anyone lead me that way because that's not what happened. You think your better than the people who like opposite sex you hold your noses high and mighty and claim Christianity yet one of the main things is You shall not judge others .. but here everyone is a bunch of Hippocrates and it's stupid.... So what if you turn gay, so what if your kid turns out gay, so what if your family or friends turn out gay so damn what get over it. No books or anything for that matter is gonna make anyone gay because it's just a feeling we have from a young age.
this is ridiculous it's not even about parents teaching their kids. people don't just wake up gay and decide that's what they're doing today!! leave people alone everyone has one life to live and have every right to be happy the problem is people who can't mind their own business and spread hate look at interracial dating and marriage is that a crime? neither is being gay so get a grip people...
First of all it is absolutely ridiculous that reading a book on LGBT issues makes you gay. If that were the case I would be a Neo Natzi. Which I am not. The Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church, Lutheran Church, Episcopalian, and numerous other denominations which are LGBTQ affirming, preside over same sex marriages and have LGBTQ clergy and their are far many more of us than bigoted far right preachers of hate. If you don't like it, don't go. Or try teaching your children that the world is full of people living different genders and they are ALL created equally. LGBTQ people are NOT going anywhere and like it or not you're going to see them holding hands in the street. Having a romantic dinner and maybe even exchanging a kiss in public. God forbid, straight people do it every day. Get over it. I raised my kids to respect people for living there truth. To treasure diversity.
