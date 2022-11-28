The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO