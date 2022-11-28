ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Cruz Control: Volleyball’s Cruz Cements Herself As All-Time Great

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – When her career is all said and done, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student Sarah Cruz will go down as one of the best student-athletes in program history. In 106 career matches, Cruz has accumulated 1,398 kills, 117 service aces, 774...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Signs David Oyona for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-10 forward David Oyona for the 2023-24 season. Oyona is a senior at Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, Pa. who also plays for Wildcat Select...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Wins Showdown Over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 89-82 as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Wednesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (5-3) earn three points...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Set for Showdown Matchup on Wednesday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (4-3) is set for a matchup with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (4-3), as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

BREAKING: Julian Alvarez will resign as Texas Workforce Commissioner on Dec. 15

AUSTIN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, III, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, has announced he will depart the state agency, effective December 15. Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, otherwise known as VIDA, has told media outlets that Alvarez will make “a special...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99

Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”

The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy