goutrgv.com
Cruz Control: Volleyball’s Cruz Cements Herself As All-Time Great
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – When her career is all said and done, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student Sarah Cruz will go down as one of the best student-athletes in program history. In 106 career matches, Cruz has accumulated 1,398 kills, 117 service aces, 774...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Signs David Oyona for 2023-24
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-10 forward David Oyona for the 2023-24 season. Oyona is a senior at Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, Pa. who also plays for Wildcat Select...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Back on the Road to Face Houston Christian on Thursday
HOUSTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (3-3) kicks off a two-game road trip when they face the Houston Christian University (HCU) Huskies on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Sharp Gym. The road game is the first of two road games in...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Wins Showdown Over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 89-82 as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Wednesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (5-3) earn three points...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Set for Showdown Matchup on Wednesday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (4-3) is set for a matchup with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (4-3), as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Earns Hard-Fought Victory Over Islanders in Front of 2,786 on School Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Fueled by 2,786 raucous fans, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team earned a hard-fought 68-65 overtime victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union in Tuesday's "School Day" game presented by Rio Bank.
goutrgv.com
Immediate Impact: Tijerina's Journey to Become Volleyball's Dynamic Libero
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In a short amount of time, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) redshirt junior libero Regina Tijerina has made a major impact, not only on the Vaqueros volleyball team, but on its fans. Tijerina played high school volleyball at Brownsville's Jubilee Academy while...
riograndeguardian.com
BREAKING: Julian Alvarez will resign as Texas Workforce Commissioner on Dec. 15
AUSTIN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, III, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, has announced he will depart the state agency, effective December 15. Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, otherwise known as VIDA, has told media outlets that Alvarez will make “a special...
KRGV
New collegiate high school for Edinburg students to be completed by January 2024
Ground broke Tuesday in Edinburg on a new collegiate high school. It is a partnership between UTRGV and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The building will be on Freddy Gonzalez Road, right off Business Highway 281. Once built, up to a 1,000 Edinburg students will be able to go to...
Brownsville native named Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office. “This is my 27th year in the […]
Palmview 8th grader outcompetes 12 freshmen to advance to state competition
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Palmview College Prep 8th grader Jimena Garnica placed first in an FFA area competition. The campus’s news release said Jimena won the Jr. Greenhand Spanish Creed Division and will be advancing to state competition on Thursday. She was the only 8th grader against 12 freshmen to compete in this division […]
How Much Would You Pay For This Stylish McAllen, Texas Home?
Texas is no shortage of homes. With a state this big, there's bound to some absolutely beautiful homes for new or moving Texans. We've all seen a house or two and went "Gosh, I wish I could live there." Another thing that sometimes pops up randomly in our social media...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
KRGV
Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99
Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”
The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
Edinburg residents asked to not use water while city repairs main sewage line
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is working to repair a damaged sewer line, according to a recent Facebook post. The repair is expected to take several hours to complete, a release from the city stated. In a post from the city, officials recommended that residents avoid running their washing machines, dishwashers, or […]
