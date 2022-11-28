Read full article on original website
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
The announcers were Tony Shiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard. Nick Comorato defeated Hagane Shinno. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur. Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory. Top Flight defeated The Outrunners. Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne. Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico. The Embassy defeated Facade, Dan...
FINAL TATSUMI FUJINAMI EVENT TO AIR ON 12/1
Dradition Pro-Wrestling will be holding the final event of the 'Tatsumi Fujinami 50th anniversary The Never Give Up Tour' titled Dragon Expo 1971 on 12/1. The card, headlined by Fujinami vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, will stream on NJPW World PPV at 4:30 AM for around USD$22. Other matches advertised on the...
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP POST FULL GEAR
The 11/23 post Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 880,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 818,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's 0.28. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 11/23/22 - Jericho vs. Ishii 880,000 0.32. 11/16/22...
UPDATED NXT DEADLINE LINEUP, NEXT WEEK'S NXT MATCHES, NEW STAR COMING IN TO THE COMPANY
Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase versus Axiom versus Von Wagner. Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo versus Fallon Henley versus Indi Hartwell. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will perform their version of " A Christmas Story" Tony D'Angelo will make his in-ring return.
TOP 5 WORST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNERS IN HISTORY
With the recent news that WWE Day 1 2023 has been canceled, the next major event on the main roster’s calendar is the Royal Rumble event on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The best sports betting apps in Canada often accept bets on WWE, and the...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE DOWN ON BLACK FRIDAY
The 11/25 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX garnered 2,166,000 overnight viewers and 0.54 in the 18-49 That was down from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,232,000 overnight viewers and 0.56 in the 18-49 demo. Date Audience Number. 11/25/22 2,166,000. 11/18/22 2,232,000. 11/11/22 2,264,000. 11/4/22 2,138,000. 10/28/22...
BY THE NUMBERS 665
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction. *Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. *WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced. *The fallout of...
WWE NXT LVL UP SPOILERS FOR 12/2
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Tavion Heights. Tony is no longer on crutches. Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Sol Ruca.
NICK ALDIS TO CHALLENGE FATU FOR HOUSE OF GLORY CHAMPIONSHIP
JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu's first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu's first defense will be against former NWA Champion, "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis.
RHEA TO TAKE ON SHEAMUS, WWE EXEC TO SPEAK TOMORROW, THIS WEEK'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett: WWE's The Bump, Nov. 30, 2022.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian. *Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar.
FULL AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite. We are in Indianapolis, IN at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Our commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Sciavone. We start with Jon Moxley coming to the ring where he sets the stage by talking about himself and how he is the fighter of AEW and no one is the back has the guts to face him. Adam Page comes to the ring and Mox asks him if he remembers the last time they met, and Page attacks Mox and then goes to the floor. Security comes out and separates them, and they break apart and attack each other again. They fight and are pulled apart all the way up the ramp and into the back.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum:. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 3 in Best of 7 Series. *AEW Champion MJF to comment on his title win. *ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Bryan...
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Hammerstone vs. Bandido. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
SMACKDOWN IN FLUX ON MAJOR PROVIDER, NEW WWE DUMP ON PEACOCK AND MORE
DirecTV is in a rights fee battle with FOX, which could affect their subscribers' ability to watch Smackdown. You can get more information by clicking here. It looks like a new batch of episodes of classic WWF Superstars episodes from early 1996 are being added to Peacock and WWE Network today as this month's classic content drop.
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match.
WWE RAW REPORT: BECKY SPEAKS, THEORY SPEAKS, OWENS VS USO, SETH 'FASHION' ROLLINS, DEXTER'S FUTURE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a look at the issues in the Bloodline starting with Smackdown and continuing at Survivor Series. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa walk in the back. Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Becky says...
BRIAN KENDRICK-WWE NOTE
For those who have asked, Brian Kendrick is not at tonight's Raw taping after his tryout as a producer over the weekend at the Survivor Series PPV.
HULK HOGAN GETS TO SEE THE RINGSIDECOLLECTIBLES.COM EXCLUSIVE MEGA-POWERS ACTION FIGURES FOR THE FIRST TIME
Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com announced the following:
