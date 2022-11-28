It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite. We are in Indianapolis, IN at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Our commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Sciavone. We start with Jon Moxley coming to the ring where he sets the stage by talking about himself and how he is the fighter of AEW and no one is the back has the guts to face him. Adam Page comes to the ring and Mox asks him if he remembers the last time they met, and Page attacks Mox and then goes to the floor. Security comes out and separates them, and they break apart and attack each other again. They fight and are pulled apart all the way up the ramp and into the back.

