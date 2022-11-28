Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW PROMOTION FORMING WITH ALDIS, JAMES AND THOMPSON
Conrad Thompson is teaming up with Nick Aldis and Mickie James to create Oceania Pro Wrestling, based on the Starrcast format. The first event will be targeted for late 2023 in Australia over four days featuring a mix of wrestling matches and a comic-con type event. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HULK HOGAN GETS TO SEE THE RINGSIDECOLLECTIBLES.COM EXCLUSIVE MEGA-POWERS ACTION FIGURES FOR THE FIRST TIME
Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com announced the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FINAL TATSUMI FUJINAMI EVENT TO AIR ON 12/1
Dradition Pro-Wrestling will be holding the final event of the 'Tatsumi Fujinami 50th anniversary The Never Give Up Tour' titled Dragon Expo 1971 on 12/1. The card, headlined by Fujinami vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, will stream on NJPW World PPV at 4:30 AM for around USD$22. Other matches advertised on the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Hammerstone vs. Bandido. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. There was a huge brawl after. The House of Black attacked and stood tall. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. Darby Allin beat Cole Karter. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian. *Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NICK ALDIS TO CHALLENGE FATU FOR HOUSE OF GLORY CHAMPIONSHIP
JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu's first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu's first defense will be against former NWA Champion, "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STOKELY TALKS, THE BENGALS LIKE MOX AND RENEE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
ShopAEW.com has an exclusive MJF AEW Unrivaled Collection Series action figure. Only 3,000 will be sold. There's also a Top Rope Tuesday exclusive Orange Cassidy blue tie dye holiday sweater variant available. Cincinnati Bengals tweeted:. Renee Paquette tweeted:. Stokely Hathaway talks about getting into the wrestling business, his inspiration for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING HEADING TO LOS ANGELES COMIC CON THIS WEEKEND, FULL DETAILS
WOW - Women of Wrestling announced the following:. WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING HEADS TO LOS ANGELES COMIC CON FOR FIRST OF ITS KIND LIVE EVENT ON SATURDAY. DECEMBER 3. Exhibition Space, Giveaways and Autograph Signing Opportunities December 2 - 4 Three Main Event Matches Highlight the “Championship Spectacular” wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP 5 WORST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNERS IN HISTORY
With the recent news that WWE Day 1 2023 has been canceled, the next major event on the main roster’s calendar is the Royal Rumble event on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The best sports betting apps in Canada often accept bets on WWE, and the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction. *Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. *WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced. *The fallout of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANDRADE UNDERGOES SURGERY
AEW star Andrade el Idolo announced he has undergone surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle:. "My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo"
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
Jay Vidal announced on Outsports podcast LGBT in the ring that he has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNS BIG INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH DAZN
ANTHEM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND DAZN ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FOR ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 – Anthem Sports &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATCH THREE OF THE BEST OF 7, HARDY ANGLE FROM DARK AND MORE
MAKAI?Fighting scene from 71th MAKAI/?71??????????????. The Elite & Death Triangle Reach Match 3 + MJF Returns | AEW Control Center: Indianapolis, 11/30/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP SPOILERS FOR 12/2
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Tavion Heights. Tony is no longer on crutches. Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Sol Ruca. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 665
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR COMMENTS ON BEING IN THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair clarified comments he made last week about appearing at next year's Royal Rumble, by saying he hasn't been invited to participate at Royal Rumble but will be in San Antonio on the same day for a separate signing event. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Comments / 0