For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 1-7, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The Maui Pops Orchestra under the music direction of James Durham and featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners ‘Na Leo Pilimehana will hold a concert holiday concert at the Maui Arts & Cultual Center Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will be performing dances. The group Na Leo features Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales-Escontria. Their careers have included producing 24 CDs and receiving 23 Hōkū Awards. They’ve been on the Casey Casem’s top 20 radio charts nationally with Poetry Man and The Rest of Your Life. Pre-concert beverages will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about them, go to naleopilimehana.com and mauipops.org All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

LAHAINA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO