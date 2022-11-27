Read full article on original website
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
bigislandnow.com
VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting
Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
thenationalnews.com
Today's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road near Hilo, Hawaii, as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in 38 years in the distance. AP Photo.
mauinow.com
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Dec. 1-7
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 1-7, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The Maui Pops Orchestra under the music direction of James Durham and featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners ‘Na Leo Pilimehana will hold a concert holiday concert at the Maui Arts & Cultual Center Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will be performing dances. The group Na Leo features Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales-Escontria. Their careers have included producing 24 CDs and receiving 23 Hōkū Awards. They’ve been on the Casey Casem’s top 20 radio charts nationally with Poetry Man and The Rest of Your Life. Pre-concert beverages will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about them, go to naleopilimehana.com and mauipops.org All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]
Big Island officials with updates on overnight eruption
Hawaii County Officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
mauinow.com
16,800 pounds of rice distributed to Maui community by the Visitor Industry
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed 16,800 pounds of rice throughout Maui County this November as part of its 15th annual Rice for the Holidays event. The annual Rice for the Holidays program began in 2008 when MHLA partnered with Jim Coon of Trilogy Excursions in their annual giveaway of turkeys to the residents of Lānaʻi. MHLA joined in by adding a 5-pound bag of rice to go with each turkey.
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
Maintenance to affect 2 Maui County pools
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County said two pools will be affected by maintenance in mid-December. The parking lot below Upcountry Pool will close from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. All other parking lots near the pool will remain open. More information can be found on the Maui County website. In Kaunakakai, the Cooke Memorial Pool […]
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chip Inc. is closing
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chips Company will be closing up shop on Dec. 15.
hawaiipublicradio.org
DLNR warns hikers that Hilo's 'Narnia' is off limits
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources warns people to stay out of a collection of waterfalls known as 'Narnia'. Most hikers who visit the falls along the Wailuku River State Park on Hawaiʻi Island are unaware the area is off limits without a permit or hunting license.
KITV.com
Maui County launches new online payment portal for MCTAT
MAUI COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax (MCTAT) is now in effect. The new portal launched Thursday, Dec. 1 is expected to streamline the payment process and is more user-friendly.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Showers remain in the forecast; High Surf Advisory in effect
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Showers remain in Tuesday's forecast with the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms. High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui County through 6 am Wednesday.
Reminder of safety rules after accident on Saddle Road
Everyone is out here along Saddle Road trying to get a glimpse of Mauna Loa lighting up the night sky behind us, but Mayor Mitch Roth is reminding the public about the safety rules.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct
It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route
The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
