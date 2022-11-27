ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

bigislandnow.com

VIDEO: Watch Mauna Loa Erupting

Val Dean from Hilo was in the middle of her morning workout around 4:30 a.m. Monday when she looked out the window and saw a red glow and said “Uh oh, she’s erupting.”. Dean has lived on the Big Island her entire life and seen multiple lava flows, but Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted since March of 1984.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Dec. 1-7

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 1-7, find our comprehensive listing HERE. The Maui Pops Orchestra under the music direction of James Durham and featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners ‘Na Leo Pilimehana will hold a concert holiday concert at the Maui Arts & Cultual Center Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will be performing dances. The group Na Leo features Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales-Escontria. Their careers have included producing 24 CDs and receiving 23 Hōkū Awards. They’ve been on the Casey Casem’s top 20 radio charts nationally with Poetry Man and The Rest of Your Life. Pre-concert beverages will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about them, go to naleopilimehana.com and mauipops.org All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

16,800 pounds of rice distributed to Maui community by the Visitor Industry

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed 16,800 pounds of rice throughout Maui County this November as part of its 15th annual Rice for the Holidays event. The annual Rice for the Holidays program began in 2008 when MHLA partnered with Jim Coon of Trilogy Excursions in their annual giveaway of turkeys to the residents of Lānaʻi. MHLA joined in by adding a 5-pound bag of rice to go with each turkey.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI
KHON2

Maintenance to affect 2 Maui County pools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County said two pools will be affected by maintenance in mid-December. The parking lot below Upcountry Pool will close from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. All other parking lots near the pool will remain open. More information can be found on the Maui County website. In Kaunakakai, the Cooke Memorial Pool […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

DLNR warns hikers that Hilo's 'Narnia' is off limits

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources warns people to stay out of a collection of waterfalls known as 'Narnia'. Most hikers who visit the falls along the Wailuku River State Park on Hawaiʻi Island are unaware the area is off limits without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
KAHULUI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct

It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route

The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI

