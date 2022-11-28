ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

Frank | Five takeaways from Penn's Cathedral Classic sweep

Pop the champagne. Start the parade. Raise the banner. The Quakers are Cathedral Classic champions. In the grand scheme of things, that might mean next to nothing, but can Kentucky claim they’ve ever won a Cathedral Classic? Duke? Gonzaga? I think not. They may have their national titles, but...
VILLANOVA, PA
thedp.com

Top three Penn basketball plays: Thanksgiving week

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — it was a tale of two weeks for Penn’s basketball programs, with the men’s team finishing with a spotless 4-0 record and a victory in the Cathedral Classic, and the women’s team losing two tough matchups on its West Coast road trip. But even in a time of darkness, there are always highlights. Let’s take a look at the top three most exciting plays from the last week.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Women's basketball snaps five-game losing streak in 72-59 rout at La Salle

After two weeks of winless play, the Quakers finally find themselves the victors. On Tuesday Night, Penn women’s basketball grabbed a much-needed second win of the season against La Salle (5-3) at the Tom Gola Arena, lifting the Quakers to a record of 2-5. Penn never once lost the lead throughout the contest, capitalizing on stellar individual performances.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

At long last, Five Guys plans to open on Penn's campus in mid-December

Five Guys plans to open its University City location near campus in mid-December, over a year since its initial announcement. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the opening was pushed back, Executive Director for Real Estate Ed Datz wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Andrew Lou | On-campus students deserve better soundproofed dorms

The excitement and action on Penn’s campus comes with an unexpected cost: noise. As Penn students, we are enveloped by a constant barrage of sounds. Between Philadelphia’s bustling streets and the constant clamor of Locust Walk, things can easily get overwhelming. At some point, you may just want...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Former LU graduate works with South Philadelphia High School to establish college scholarship. Graduate of Lincoln University, PA, Dr. Shawn Joseph – who is the co-director of the AASA/Howard University Urban Superintendent Academy and CEO & co-founder of Joseph and Associates LLC – will award a South Philadelphia High School senior a scholarship to attend Lincoln University or Cheyney University, Cheyney, PA, from 2023-2027.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Philly Met welcomes Glenside’s “Grand Hank”

Glenside’s master scientist “Grand Hank” will present for Philadelphia audiences on Tuesday, December 6 at the 3,500-seat Metropolitan Opera House of Philadelphia. Two presentations are scheduled: a 10:00am – 11:30am show for K-8 grade students and their teachers, and a 7:00pm – 9:00pm show which will be open to all ages. Doors for the second presentation will open at 6:00pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn graduate, former Councilmember Helen Gym launches run for Philadelphia mayor

Former Councilmember and 1993 College graduate Helen Gym announced her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Gym, who has served on the City Council since 2016, made the announcement on Nov. 30 at the William Way LGBT Community Center after stepping down Tuesday from her former position. If elected, Gym, who was also the first Asian American woman to serve on the City Council, would be the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report

Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies

T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy