CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO