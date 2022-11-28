Read full article on original website
thedp.com
Frank | Five takeaways from Penn's Cathedral Classic sweep
Pop the champagne. Start the parade. Raise the banner. The Quakers are Cathedral Classic champions. In the grand scheme of things, that might mean next to nothing, but can Kentucky claim they’ve ever won a Cathedral Classic? Duke? Gonzaga? I think not. They may have their national titles, but...
thedp.com
Top three Penn basketball plays: Thanksgiving week
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — it was a tale of two weeks for Penn’s basketball programs, with the men’s team finishing with a spotless 4-0 record and a victory in the Cathedral Classic, and the women’s team losing two tough matchups on its West Coast road trip. But even in a time of darkness, there are always highlights. Let’s take a look at the top three most exciting plays from the last week.
thedp.com
Women's basketball snaps five-game losing streak in 72-59 rout at La Salle
After two weeks of winless play, the Quakers finally find themselves the victors. On Tuesday Night, Penn women’s basketball grabbed a much-needed second win of the season against La Salle (5-3) at the Tom Gola Arena, lifting the Quakers to a record of 2-5. Penn never once lost the lead throughout the contest, capitalizing on stellar individual performances.
thedp.com
At long last, Five Guys plans to open on Penn's campus in mid-December
Five Guys plans to open its University City location near campus in mid-December, over a year since its initial announcement. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the opening was pushed back, Executive Director for Real Estate Ed Datz wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
thedp.com
Andrew Lou | On-campus students deserve better soundproofed dorms
The excitement and action on Penn’s campus comes with an unexpected cost: noise. As Penn students, we are enveloped by a constant barrage of sounds. Between Philadelphia’s bustling streets and the constant clamor of Locust Walk, things can easily get overwhelming. At some point, you may just want...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Former LU graduate works with South Philadelphia High School to establish college scholarship. Graduate of Lincoln University, PA, Dr. Shawn Joseph – who is the co-director of the AASA/Howard University Urban Superintendent Academy and CEO & co-founder of Joseph and Associates LLC – will award a South Philadelphia High School senior a scholarship to attend Lincoln University or Cheyney University, Cheyney, PA, from 2023-2027.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
Delco River Rink Opens Thursday at Harrah’s Philadelphia
The Delco River Rink, Delaware County’s pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, opens Thursday, Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Chester. The Flight on Ice rink will be open to the public through Feb. 26, 2023. Presented by Visit Delco and Harrah’s...
glensidelocal.com
The Philly Met welcomes Glenside’s “Grand Hank”
Glenside’s master scientist “Grand Hank” will present for Philadelphia audiences on Tuesday, December 6 at the 3,500-seat Metropolitan Opera House of Philadelphia. Two presentations are scheduled: a 10:00am – 11:30am show for K-8 grade students and their teachers, and a 7:00pm – 9:00pm show which will be open to all ages. Doors for the second presentation will open at 6:00pm.
thedp.com
Three Penn-affiliated women honored in top 15 slots on list of Pa.'s influential female leaders
Three Penn-affiliated women, including President Liz Magill, ranked in the top 15 of Pennsylvania's most influential female leaders in The Pennsylvania Power of Diversity: Women 100 by City & State Pennsylvania. The honorees include Magill, Wharton School Dean Erika James, and 1984 Penn Carey Law graduate and representative for Pennsylvania's...
thedp.com
Penn graduate, former Councilmember Helen Gym launches run for Philadelphia mayor
Former Councilmember and 1993 College graduate Helen Gym announced her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Gym, who has served on the City Council since 2016, made the announcement on Nov. 30 at the William Way LGBT Community Center after stepping down Tuesday from her former position. If elected, Gym, who was also the first Asian American woman to serve on the City Council, would be the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
philasun.com
Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street at the age of 83. A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness. He was a force within the Philadelphia community.
Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report
Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
phillyvoice.com
Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say
Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees...
T. Milton Street Sr., former Philly activist and politician, dies at 83
Thomas Milton Street Sr., 83, who made a name for himself as an activist fighting poverty and homelessness in Philadelphia and later served in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, died Monday after a yearslong battle with cancer. The death of the embattled, “larger than life” politician was confirmed by his...
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
