Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
First Coast News
JSO: Pedestrian dead after crash on the Southside Tuesday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on the Southside Tuesday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 8:30 p.m. a full size pickup truck was traveling westbound in the 10900 block of Beach Blvd. Police say an adult man in his 50s...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood. A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
WCJB
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested in connection to Walmart evacuation, temporary closure on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested after the Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to an arrest report, the pursuit started when Daevon Walker, 20, was spotted driving a black Chevrolet...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening. An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving.Photo byGetty Images.
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
NCSO announces the creation of new cold case unit, marks 35 years since woman’s remains found
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 that they have created a new cold case unit. In response to several missing persons cases in Nassau County, Sheriff Bill Leeper felt that more resources needed to be provided. Sheriff Leeper believes that families of the victims deserve closure.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Watch Live: Putnam County Sheriff's Office gives details about arrest of deputy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office will give details Monday in regard to the arrest of a deputy for a sex crime against a minor. A news conference will be held at the sheriff's office located at 130 Orie Griffin Blvd., Palatka, FL 32177.
Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole. But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
Man with extensive history of reckless driving released from jail in Middleburg
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Middleburg man that was charged with vehicular homicide and has an extensive history of reckless driving was released from jail last week. While he is still not allowed to drive, Ringer was granted bond in August but initially said he could not afford the $260,000 amount set by a judge. However, since then he was able to bond out.
Comments / 0