Jacksonville, FL

iheart.com

#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond

A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
First Coast News

JSO: Pedestrian dead after crash on the Southside Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on the Southside Tuesday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 8:30 p.m. a full size pickup truck was traveling westbound in the 10900 block of Beach Blvd. Police say an adult man in his 50s...
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood

Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood. A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the...
