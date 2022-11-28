Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Packers running back A.J. Dillon expecting first child with wife
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon announced Wednesday he and his wife Gabrielle are expecting their first child.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024
The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Marshawn Lynch makes his triumphant return to Applebee’s on Thursday Night Football
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will make his triumphant return to Applebee’s on Thursday Night Football, recreating the viral ESPN segment that arguably launched his career.
Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best
Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
Rewinding Football High Live: Highlights from the 7A title game between Thompson, Auburn
Thompson and Auburn meet in the Class 7A title game for the second time in two years tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson won 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020, scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds for an improbable victory. The Warriors are looking to become the first AHSAA team to win four 7A titles. Auburn is looking for its first title.
Auburn High blitzes Oxford to win 2022 girls flag football state title
Auburn didn’t waste any time taking control of Wednesday’s AHSAA girls flag football championship game. The Tigers’ Aaliyah Parker and Madison Allen intercepted passes to end Oxford’s first two drives, and quarterback Brooke Hallman turned both into touchdowns. Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes as the...
CFP to expand to 12 teams in 2024, comes to agreement with Rose Bowl, per report
The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The expansion would come two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026. A person with knowledge of...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Trent Dilfer & the checkered history of high school football coaches jumping to college
UAB has a new football coach in Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who most recently was head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. Dilfer is among a handful of coaches who have jumped straight from high school to FBS head-coaching positions. Many have done so with stops as assistants first, including Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Art Briles.
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse ejected, held back by security after shouting expletives at officials
VCU (5-2) had a 54-51 before the technicals. Adam Mazarei took over head coaching duties for the Commodores. Myles Stute made 6 of 9 3-point shots and scored 20 for Vanderbilt (3-4). Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn
Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0