Alabama State

Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans

Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
College Football Playoff announces official plans to expand to 12 teams in 2024

The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, it was announced Thursday. A vote by the Rose Bowl Wednesday to be included in the 12-team playoff cleared the way for the expansion. First-round games will take place at campus sites, with existing bowl games incorporated in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best

Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
Auburn High blitzes Oxford to win 2022 girls flag football state title

Auburn didn’t waste any time taking control of Wednesday’s AHSAA girls flag football championship game. The Tigers’ Aaliyah Parker and Madison Allen intercepted passes to end Oxford’s first two drives, and quarterback Brooke Hallman turned both into touchdowns. Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes as the...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report

Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn

Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
