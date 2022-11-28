Read full article on original website
Special election scheduled for late Pennsylvania rep’s seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term. The only question may be who orders the special election. House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Wednesday ordered the election for Feb. 7 to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Senate formally accepts articles of impeachment against Philadelphia prosecutor
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to formally accept the articles of impeachment filed by the state House against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a January trial on whether to remove the progressive prosecutor from office. The proceedings marked the first time in...
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
Date set for special election to replace the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca
A special election to fill the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca’s vacant seat will be Feb. 7, outgoing House Speaker Bryan Cutler announced Wednesday. DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, passed away in October after a brief battle with lymphoma, but his name still appeared on the November ballot, and he was reelected by more than a 6-to-1 margin.
Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race
Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. elect Davis announce Inaugural Committee
Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.
yourerie
Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus …. Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg. Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after...
Giving Tuesday; new Freedom Caucus; call for justice: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. High: 47; Low: 40. Partly sunny. Freedom Caucus: The new state branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open. Rep. Scott Perry says it’ll be a center of resistance to what he fears will be a new period of Democrat-led encroachment of socialism and federal government overreach.
Pennsylvania's campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
ABC7 Chicago
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify 2022 midterm election results
The moves have already led to litigation. Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing broader, baseless concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of...
therecord-online.com
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system
HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave
Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
Westmoreland, Allegheny election results certified; precinct petitions still under review
With the exception of the vote counts from five of the county’s 307 precincts, the Westmoreland County Board of Elections on Monday gave its final certification to the Nov. 8 election results. Petitions filed challenging the results of the vote counts of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
echo-pilot.com
'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.
Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek holds public hearing for 930K-SF warehouse
MAIDENCREEK TWP, Pa. — The Maidencreek Township supervisors conducted the first of potentially multiple public hearings on an application for a warehouse on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout. The hearing on Wednesday night was moved to the Fleetwood Area High School auditorium to accommodate a large crowd.
11 Investigates UPDATE: Florida AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens
PITTSBURGH — A real estate company at the center of a Channel 11 News investigation is facing action tonight from the Florida Attorney General. 11 investigates reported exclusively last week that MV Realty was blindsiding homeowners here in the Pittsburgh area with liens on their property. A search of...
