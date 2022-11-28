ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus …. Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg. Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system

HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave

Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'We're going after the system': Why Pa. activists see Capitol reform opportunities in '22.

Rabbi Michael Pollack wants to end "legalized bribes" in the commonwealth's Capitol — and members of his organization see reasons for optimism in the coming year. Pennsylvania legislators and other officials are not barred from accepting meals, hotel stays and gifts of all varieties from lobbyists under existing law. Pollack and other members of his nonprofit MarchOnHarrisburg organization believe this creates conflicts of interest and a culture of dishonesty in Harrisburg that has an impact on the entire commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Maidencreek holds public hearing for 930K-SF warehouse

MAIDENCREEK TWP, Pa. — The Maidencreek Township supervisors conducted the first of potentially multiple public hearings on an application for a warehouse on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout. The hearing on Wednesday night was moved to the Fleetwood Area High School auditorium to accommodate a large crowd.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy