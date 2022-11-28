ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake Milton, Sixers explain offensive success in road win over Magic

 3 days ago
ORLANDO–The Philadelphia 76ers had a helluva night on the road on Sunday as they knocked off the Orlando Magic 133-103 on a huge offensive night. The Sixers had 32 assists and shot a ridiculous 64.9% from the floor and 11-for-27 from deep.

Once again, they received big nights from Shake Milton and Tobias Harris in order to get the job done on the road. Milton had 29 points on 10-for-13 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds and Harris had 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.

After the win, Milton and the Sixers explained what led to their huge night.

Milton on the offense

“I think we came out and we played with pace right out the gate and along with that pace, we were moving the ball. The ball was really hopping tonight. Everybody got a touch, everybody was able to get in a rhythm, and I think our defense actually helped our offense. We were able to get stops and we weren’t taking the ball out as much. We were able to get the ball up and have some numbers so it was good for us.”

Coach Doc Rivers on the offensive success

“Our defense and our ball movement. The ball finds the open guy. I thought early on, it was the guards shooting, and then our bigs rolling. Trez (Montrezl Harrell) and Paul Reed, they both just set picks, roll set picks, and roll. Early on, they don’t get the ball a lot, and then all of a sudden, they start getting everything because the guards were making shots and then moving the ball, but 32 assists tonight is just fantastic. Our defense, 65% from the field and the ball just—even with the last group that came in. The ball just kept finding guys and when you play that way, it makes everybody play hard because they know if they’re open, they’re gonna get it. It makes everybody play defense because the game becomes fun and I thought, especially these two games, and tonight you can just see the guys are enjoying playing together.”

Danuel House Jr. on the big night

“Team. We was unselfish with one another, we passed the ball, we looked ahead, and we shared. The energy moves through the ball and tonight was, I guess it was my night, if you want to call it like that or our night, technically.”

