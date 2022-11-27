ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Danuel House Jr. reacts to filling in for Sixers, hard fall on dunk vs. Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gH32Y_0jPShpYv00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO–The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a tough position on Sunday evening when they found out they were losing another starter. Considering the Sixers were already down three starters, they could ill afford to lose another one.

PJ Tucker was held out of the second half in Philadelphia’s 133-103 win over the Orlando Magic and Danuel House Jr. was called upon to fill in for the veteran in his absence. House Jr. ended up scoring 16 points in the second half and a season-high 19 for the game as he provided a big lift for the Sixers.

“He was great,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Putting the ball on the floor, he’s a straight-line driver, and he’s a shooter. He’s physical, he’s tough, he defends, so he was good. He was great.”

As far as his mindset in stepping in for Tucker, House Jr. knew he just had to take his game to another level. He and the Sixers don’t have a choice at the moment.

“Step it up,” House Jr. stated. “Let’s go. Next man up. We season. We got to step up and we remember everything that we schemed and talked and planned about and execute it the best way we can.”

House Jr. did have a scare in the first half when he fell hard on a breakaway dunk and was fouled by Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

“He took my legs a little bit, but it’s alright,” he explained. “He asked me about it. He was like ‘I apologize. You good? I ain’t trying to’ so it was cool.”

Despite the hard foul, House Jr. is not upset at Banchero or anything. They both dapped each other up and kept it moving.

“It‘s good!” he said. “It’s nothing, but love. We’re brothers in this league. Not everybody necessarily want to fight each other. I know he wasn’t trying to intentionally do that.”

House Jr. gave the Sixers a big lift and now they will look to get healthier as they return home on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James' whataboutism with Jerry Jones and Kyrie Irving completely misses the mark

LeBron James seemed a bit miffed on Wednesday night when talking to reporters after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It didn’t have anything to do with the game, though. Instead, it centered around everything the media hadn’t asked him. James said he was “disappointed” that nobody asked him about a recently revealed photo of Jerry Jones from 1957 at North Little Rock High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Nuggets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

In only 23 minutes played, second-year Rockets center Alperen Sengun led Houston in points (18) and rebounds (7) in Monday’s loss at Denver. Superstar Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who predictably had a game-high 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, said in postgame comments that he believes Sengun — who looks up to Jokic, a fellow European center, as an idol — is capable of even more.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy