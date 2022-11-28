Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
Echo online
EMU womens basketball team continues winning streak as they down IUPUI, 71-49
The Eastern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-0, 0-0 MAC) hosted the Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars (3-3, 0-0 Horizon) inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Eagles’ defense was a problem for the Jaguars as the Eagles forced 17 turnovers and outrebounded the Jaguars 45-31 to soar to a 71-49 win.
HometownLife.com
PSA to BCAM's Ms. Basketball voters: Mayla Ham is at Wayne Memorial
Wayne Memorial girls basketball coach Jarvis Mitchell is tired of the politics. Especially after last season's slight at the Breslin Center. The Zebras have gone to two-straight Division 1 state semifinals. In the history of the Kensington Lakes Activities Association, only 10 teams in the league have even made it that far in the playoffs.
No. 3 Virginia prepared for Michigan’s ‘quality’
No. 3 Virginia already has victories over a pair of ranked teams yet sees Tuesday’s road matchup against unranked Michigan
detroitlions.com
Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year
Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. Spencer's Crusaders defeated the Muskegon Big Reds 56-27 to win the MHSAA Division 3 state championship, their 2nd Division 3 state championship in a row. The Crusaders, from the Detroit Public School League, finished the season 10-3, outscoring their opponents 503-224.
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
diehardsport.com
Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job
Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes
After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Michigan football gets 2023 commit from three-star Ohio athlete Jason Hewlett Jr.
For Michigan football, its win over Ohio State keeps on giving. On Monday, Michigan received a pledge from Jason Hewlett Jr., a three-star ATH from Youngstown, Ohio, who is rated No. 658 overall in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings Hewlett, listed at 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds, tweeted that...
247Sports
Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion
Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor 14-year-old boxing standout aims for 7th national title
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A young man from Taylor hopes to continue his reign as a national boxing champion. He's just 14, and preparing for another bout in the ring. "He hits you, and you look at him like 'Yo, did he just do that?'" said trainer Husam Almashhadi.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Detroit woman wins $1 million playing Powerball, plans to remodel home
A Detroit woman says her excitement is still high after winning a $1 million Powerball prize earlier this month.
Sheetz to open Detroit-area location in 2025
Sheetz, a well-known restaurant, gas station and convenience chain from the mid-Atlantic, has plans to expand into Michigan in the next couple of years.
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
fox2detroit.com
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
Echo online
EMU public relations students take action with PR interest campaign
In an effort to increase the program’s enrollment numbers at the university, students from Eastern Michigan University’s public relations program are spreading awareness about the public relations program to high schoolers and EMU students who might be interested. Throughout the fall semester, a group of students from a...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
