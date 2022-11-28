ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Echo online

EMU womens basketball team continues winning streak as they down IUPUI, 71-49

The Eastern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-0, 0-0 MAC) hosted the Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars (3-3, 0-0 Horizon) inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Eagles’ defense was a problem for the Jaguars as the Eagles forced 17 turnovers and outrebounded the Jaguars 45-31 to soar to a 71-49 win.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

PSA to BCAM's Ms. Basketball voters: Mayla Ham is at Wayne Memorial

Wayne Memorial girls basketball coach Jarvis Mitchell is tired of the politics. Especially after last season's slight at the Breslin Center. The Zebras have gone to two-straight Division 1 state semifinals. In the history of the Kensington Lakes Activities Association, only 10 teams in the league have even made it that far in the playoffs.
WAYNE, MI
detroitlions.com

Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. Spencer's Crusaders defeated the Muskegon Big Reds 56-27 to win the MHSAA Division 3 state championship, their 2nd Division 3 state championship in a row. The Crusaders, from the Detroit Public School League, finished the season 10-3, outscoring their opponents 503-224.
DETROIT, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WolverineDigest

Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes

After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion

Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox2detroit.com

Taylor 14-year-old boxing standout aims for 7th national title

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A young man from Taylor hopes to continue his reign as a national boxing champion. He's just 14, and preparing for another bout in the ring. "He hits you, and you look at him like 'Yo, did he just do that?'" said trainer Husam Almashhadi.
TAYLOR, MI
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
Echo online

EMU public relations students take action with PR interest campaign

In an effort to increase the program’s enrollment numbers at the university, students from Eastern Michigan University’s public relations program are spreading awareness about the public relations program to high schoolers and EMU students who might be interested. Throughout the fall semester, a group of students from a...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy