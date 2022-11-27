Read full article on original website
Related
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
Peter Buck Wouldn’t Go Back to R.E.M. Level of Success
R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck said the band broke up at the right moment in 2011, and explained why he wouldn't want to go through their level of success again, making a reunion unlikely. R.E.M. split in 2011, and while the guitarist has been involved in a wide range of musical...
Charlie Benante Says New Pantera Music is Possible
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante thinks the Pantera tribute band could head to the studio next. Still, he accepts that a lineup that also includes Zakk Wylde, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown has to get through a few dates on their upcoming tour before thinking too far ahead. Their first show,...
James Hetfield Says Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ ‘Felt Forced’
Metallica's James Hetfield has reiterated his mixed feelings toward the band's mid-'90s output, calling 1996's Load and 1997's Reload "forced." The singer and guitarist reflected on Metallica's constantly shapeshifting career in a sweeping new band profile in The New Yorker. "We've always been very organic. Load and Reload felt different to me," he said. "Felt forced."
The ‘Grown-Up’ Queen Decision That Surprised Brian May
Brian May was surprised that Queen agreed to share writing credits 1989's The Miracle, though he now argues that it helped give them a new lease of life. The band dynamic was in disarray leading up to their 13th LP, with May recovering from a divorce and Freddie Mercury learning to live with HIV. But they’d more recently overcome differences of opinions between the members, leading to an optimistic new mindset as they started work.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Neal Schon Says Journey Is Not Done But Ponders Lineup Change
Neal Schon guaranteed fans that Journey is not ending, despite his financial dispute with bandmate Jonathan Cain. The two rockers are currently embroiled in a legal battle dealing with an American Express card associated with Nomota, the company they established in 1998 to handle Journey's business dealings. Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain and claimed the keyboardist "improperly restricted" his access to the account and its documents. Cain in turn accused Schon of misusing the card, citing his "excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle."
Rick Wakeman Reveals New Album ‘A Gallery of the Imagination’
Rick Wakeman revealed details of his new concept album, A Gallery of the Imagination, another collaboration with the English Rock Ensemble. The former Yes star is joined by bassist Lee Pomeroy, guitarist Dave Colquhoun, drummer Ash Sloan and vocalist Hayley Sanderson on the 12-track follow-up to The Red Planet. It was recorded in five separate studios.
Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship Plot 2023 Tour
Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti-Gras tour to at least a dozen amphitheaters across North America next summer, with help from Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and other guests. While specific dates and cities haven't been announced yet, the Poison singer told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk that the tour kicks...
Axl Rose Tells Drone Pilots: ‘Play With Your Toys Somewhere Else’
Axl Rose asked drone pilots to stop flying them over Guns N' Roses performances after the band's recent experiences on tour in Australia. The singer said that audience members using drones to grab bootleg footage was a new development for the band, but they'd already found it to be an irritation.
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
LONDON (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. The festival tweeted: “We are...
Q 105.7
Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’
An all-star lineup of artists, including Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton, Matt Sorum and Timothy B. Schmit, have joined forces on a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”. Shelton handles vocals on the track, with the country superstar delivering a distinctive twang to Petty’s famous lyrics. Walsh handles the song’s guitar part, including a typically rousing solo midway through the track. Meanwhile, Sorum and Schmit serve as the rhythm section, providing a study foundation for the cover’s touching tones.
Metallica Announce Gillette Stadium Shows! Who Are the 4 Special Guests?
In recent weeks we have announced a few concert tours coming to the Capital Region in 2023. Dead & Company and Foreigner have Farewell Tours that will make their way to SPAC next Summer. Bruce Springsteen will play MVP Arena, March of 2023 and John Mellencamp will be at the Palace in Albany next June to name a few.
20 Years Ago: Concert for George Bids an Emotional Goodbye
Paul McCartney was struggling as friends and family gathered to pay musical tribute to bandmate George Harrison a year after his death – and not just with his emotions. "Paul had to admit that he didn't know 'All Things Must Pass,' and that was an awful thing to confront," fellow performer Eric Clapton told Rolling Stone in 2003. "It was huge humble-pie stuff for Paul to be among these people who he may have thought had a better relationship with George than he did. But I believe Paul missed George as much as — if not more than — anybody."
Billy Corgan on Black Sabbath: ‘This Is What God Sounds Like’
Billy Corgan looked back at the first time he heard Black Sabbath, recalling the profound effect it had on his young mind. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was 8 years old when he discovered the legendary heavy metal band. “My uncle was a drummer,” Corgan explained during an interview with KROQ’s Nicole Alvarez. “He passed away very young, but he had this cool stereo and a bunch of progressive rock records like Yes and Jethro Tull. And the first record in the pile was Black Sabbath, Master of Reality.”
Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023 on last-ever UK tour date
Elton John is set to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival next year. The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday (2 December) on Twitter.“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first-ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” she wrote.“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.“We are so very happy...
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's death Wednesday at her London home was confirmed by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
The Beach Boys, ‘Sail on Sailor – 1972′: Album Review
By 1972, the Beach Boys were so commercially washed up that their 1966 masterpiece Pet Sounds was tossed in as a freebie in order to bait fans into buying their new album, Carl and the Passions – "So Tough." A radio ad from the era included on Sail on Sailor - 1972, a new box set that documents the period that yielded both So Tough and 1973's Holland, spends as much of its minute-long run time on the six-year-old Pet Sounds (then enjoying a reevaluation that helped secure its reputation as one of the all-time greats) as it does on the new album it’s supposed to be promoting.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0