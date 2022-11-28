ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Investigators now say UI killings may not have been targeted; security boosted on campus amid planning for spring semester

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, are now walking back a key claim that the slayings of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack. In an update Wednesday night, investigators said they "do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted." Police officials have attempted to...
