ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana's senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRAL News

UNC-Clemson is not only conference championship worth watching

College football’s conference championship games will answer questions for some and raise them for others. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin explains the reasons to watch each conference championship game. The College Football Playoff rankings are used throughout this story. ACC championship game: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Maye selected as ACC Player of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense and keyed the Tar Heels to the Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year. Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was selected as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Dual team tennis state playoffs will expand in 2023-2024

Chapel Hill, N.C. — More teams will qualify for the dual team tennis state playoffs next school year. The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors passed a measure on Thursday morning that will expand the number of qualifying teams in the dual team tennis playoffs for the 2A, 3A, and 4A classifications.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Durham kicks off new downtown social district "The Bullpen"

DURHAM, N.C. — A growing trend in North Carolina cities, "social districts" are areas where you can carry alcoholic drinks in public. There are currently 18 of these social districts throughout the state. Several North Carolina municipalities have adopted social districts within the last year. Raleigh’s social district began in August.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians

More than two dozen people have been killed while trying to cross Raleigh roads this year, according to police. On Tuesday evening, Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, attempted to cross New Bern Avenue in an area not designated with a crosswalk. Just days before, a 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy