Related
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana's senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward,...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had...
UNC-Clemson is not only conference championship worth watching
College football’s conference championship games will answer questions for some and raise them for others. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin explains the reasons to watch each conference championship game. The College Football Playoff rankings are used throughout this story. ACC championship game: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No....
Maye selected as ACC Player of the Year
Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense and keyed the Tar Heels to the Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year. Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was selected as...
Dual team tennis state playoffs will expand in 2023-2024
Chapel Hill, N.C. — More teams will qualify for the dual team tennis state playoffs next school year. The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors passed a measure on Thursday morning that will expand the number of qualifying teams in the dual team tennis playoffs for the 2A, 3A, and 4A classifications.
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
NCHSAA approves 10% raise for officials in all sports effective in January
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A raise for high school sports officials and referees was approved unanimously by the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday morning during its regular winter meeting in Chapel Hill. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, officials in all sports will receive a 10%...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Durham kicks off new downtown social district "The Bullpen"
DURHAM, N.C. — A growing trend in North Carolina cities, "social districts" are areas where you can carry alcoholic drinks in public. There are currently 18 of these social districts throughout the state. Several North Carolina municipalities have adopted social districts within the last year. Raleigh’s social district began in August.
NCHSAA could be expanding to as many as 7 classifications under new amendment proposal
Chapel Hill, N.C. — For the second time in nearly three years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold a vote of the full membership in hopes of changing the bylaws to allow for the addition of new classifications. At the NCHSAA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday,...
Grimsley, Weddington head coaches preview 4A West final together
Grimsley head football coach Darryl Brown and Weddington head football coach Andy Capone joined HighSchoolOT for a combined interview to preview Friday's 4A western regional final between the Whirlies and the Warriors.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
More than two dozen people have been killed while trying to cross Raleigh roads this year, according to police. On Tuesday evening, Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, attempted to cross New Bern Avenue in an area not designated with a crosswalk. Just days before, a 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening statements began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Luxury homes – $2.5M or more – keep selling in Triangle, Triad despite souring economy
RALEIGH – Inflation is sky high, mortgage interest rates have soared this year, and there are signs that the national and state economies are souring. But that’s not discouraging the sale of mansions and estates priced above $2.5 million across the Triangle and Triad regions. Since July 1,...
Plane hitting coyote at RDU indicative of Triangle's growing wildlife population
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
