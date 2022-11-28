More than two dozen people have been killed while trying to cross Raleigh roads this year, according to police. On Tuesday evening, Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, attempted to cross New Bern Avenue in an area not designated with a crosswalk. Just days before, a 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO