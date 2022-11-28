ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
ORANGE CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Stretch Zone expands into Ormond Beach

Stretch Zone, a practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, opened its Ormond Beach location on Oct. 17. This is Stretch Zone’s first Volusia County location. Ormond Beach’s Stretch Zone franchise owner Dr. Alexander White became interested in assisted stretching to improve his flexibility and aid in keeping up with his active teenage daughter.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning Board to consider hotel project, apartments

There will be two Ormond Beach Planning Board meetings next week — one on Monday, Dec. 5, and another on Thursday, Dec. 8. At the meeting on Dec. 5, the Planning Board will discuss five items related to the proposed 137-room hotel and 15-home project at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. and 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The developer, Ormond Beach Holdings LLC, seeks an issuance of a development order, two zoning map amendments, a comprehensive land use amendment and approval of a preliminary plat.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

