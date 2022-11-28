Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
‘No answers’: New Smyrna Beach commissioner hosts forum for residents ravaged by Ian, Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County in September, much of the area was flooded. Less than a month later Hurricane Nicole ravaged the coast with high winds and waves, wreaking havoc on an already battered coast. The city of New Smyrna Beach in particular...
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
Happening today: Disaster Assistance Center for Hurricane Ian relief opens in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A pop-up Disaster Assistance Center for people needing help with Hurricane Ian recovery is open on Monday in New Smyrna Beach. The one-day-only event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave.
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Stretch Zone expands into Ormond Beach
Stretch Zone, a practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, opened its Ormond Beach location on Oct. 17. This is Stretch Zone’s first Volusia County location. Ormond Beach’s Stretch Zone franchise owner Dr. Alexander White became interested in assisted stretching to improve his flexibility and aid in keeping up with his active teenage daughter.
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning Board to consider hotel project, apartments
There will be two Ormond Beach Planning Board meetings next week — one on Monday, Dec. 5, and another on Thursday, Dec. 8. At the meeting on Dec. 5, the Planning Board will discuss five items related to the proposed 137-room hotel and 15-home project at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. and 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The developer, Ormond Beach Holdings LLC, seeks an issuance of a development order, two zoning map amendments, a comprehensive land use amendment and approval of a preliminary plat.
Bay News 9
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
Lake County firefighters respond to blaze inside Leesburg freezer facility
LEESBURG, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a warehouse in Leesburg. Firefighters were called to a storage facility around 9 p.m. Tuesday and said they found smoke and flames coming through the roof. The fire broke out at a freezer facility located...
Florida caterer sued after allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding
A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
Comments / 0