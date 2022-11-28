Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
Father, son allegedly shoot at friend inside car, steal car, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a Nov. 21 carjacking where Mobile Police said a father and son “assaulted and shot at” another man and took his car on Two Mile Road. Jerry Newburn, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after the Saraland Police Department located him driving a […]
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
Suspect wanted in attempted murder case shoots himself in front of Moss Point police
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County and contacted Moss Point police to meet him so he could turn himself in. When police arrived, he pulled out and gun and shot himself dead. According to Moss Point police chief...
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that has left one person dead. WLOX News sent a reporter to the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. The car reportedly caught fire...
Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot.
A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.
Testimony: Alleged M&M Food Mart murderer told victim, ‘I’ll shoot your (expletive) on camera’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting at a convenience store in Theodore in September followed a videotaped fight between the alleged murderer and the victim at a gas station earlier that day, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty determined that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence...
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast
Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon. WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
Judge throws out attempted murder charges against Mobile man accused of shooting at cops
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Tuesday ruled prosecutors do not have sufficient evidence to keep a man locked up on attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at a pair of police officers. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore’s ruling at a preliminary hearing means that Valeido Davidson...
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is clear on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning following a super wide-load transport, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The transport has exited I-10 and is now traveling up Highway 49. According to the MDOT’s traffic map, it doesn’t seem to be causing...
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
Judge grants new trial for Mobile man convicted of murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of murder last month will get a do-over, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time circuit judge was suspended at the time, heard arguments last week on the defense request to set aside the guilty verdict and either acquit David Cordero-Hernandez or give him a new trial.
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
