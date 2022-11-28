ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night

If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge grants new trial for Mobile man convicted of murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of murder last month will get a do-over, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time circuit judge was suspended at the time, heard arguments last week on the defense request to set aside the guilty verdict and either acquit David Cordero-Hernandez or give him a new trial.
MOBILE, AL

