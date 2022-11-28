Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy
Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
South Side Sox
White Sox announce coaching staff
If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 30
It was the start of a new era at shortstop for the White Sox. On this date, the team purchased the contract of young infielder, Luis Aparicio, from Memphis. Aparicio would begin his Hall of Fame career the following season, winning the Rookie of the Year in the American League. Aparicio also brought back what was then the lost art of base-stealing, swiping 269 for the Sox between 1956 and 1962.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: José Abreu
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Yardbarker
3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason
The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Reynaldo López
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
José Can You See Hou-stawn’s Early Light
Former Sox great José Abreu offered some interesting quotes that one can read between the lines from and gain understanding why he left the South Siders. First Quote: "I just want to be part of a great family." One must wonder if this is a reflection of the atmosphere...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Mrázek, Tinordi, Mitchell, Dach, More
It’s hard to come across as anything other than a rebuild when recent results include a seven-game losing streak, which is the exact narrative the Chicago Blackhawks face at the moment. Any early-season success has been long forgotten by this point, as the club now finds itself battling from the basement of the league.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito
Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough. Initial reactions to the news that...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before season started
Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s job security is strong. Donovan signed a contract extension with the team before the start of this season, Bulls PR confirmed Tuesday.
