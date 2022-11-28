ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

White Sox announce coaching staff

If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 30

It was the start of a new era at shortstop for the White Sox. On this date, the team purchased the contract of young infielder, Luis Aparicio, from Memphis. Aparicio would begin his Hall of Fame career the following season, winning the Rookie of the Year in the American League. Aparicio also brought back what was then the lost art of base-stealing, swiping 269 for the Sox between 1956 and 1962.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: José Abreu

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Reynaldo López

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

José Can You See Hou-stawn’s Early Light

Former Sox great José Abreu offered some interesting quotes that one can read between the lines from and gain understanding why he left the South Siders. First Quote: "I just want to be part of a great family." One must wonder if this is a reflection of the atmosphere...
HOUSTON, TX
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Mrázek, Tinordi, Mitchell, Dach, More

It’s hard to come across as anything other than a rebuild when recent results include a seven-game losing streak, which is the exact narrative the Chicago Blackhawks face at the moment. Any early-season success has been long forgotten by this point, as the club now finds itself battling from the basement of the league.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Podcast 132 — Grieving Pito

Chrystal O’Keefe hosts Allie Wesel, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee for a little group therapy session. Yes, the South Side Sox staff eulogized José Abreu in writing, but sometimes that is just not cathartic enough. Initial reactions to the news that...
CHICAGO, IL

