Elton John is set to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival next year. The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday (2 December) on Twitter.“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first-ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” she wrote.“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.“We are so very happy...

