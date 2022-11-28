Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in shooting near state Capitol has ties to Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone on State Street in Madison, just down the hill from the state Capitol. It happened in broad daylight, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon during some kind of altercation. The victim was conscious and alert and is...
CBS 58
Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
CBS 58
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
CBS 58
Jackson's Christmas Wishes: Sparks family aims to grant wishes of 8 kids this holiday season
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of Jackson Sparks, the little boy killed during the Waukesha parade attack, is hoping to help other kids during the holidays. They're looking for candidates for Jackson's Christmas Wishes. The goal is to help eight kids, one for every year of Jackson's life,...
CBS 58
One-on-one with Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After sentencing Darrell Brooks to life in prison without parole, Judge Jennifer Dorow has become a household name. As the chief judge of Waukesha County considers a run for state Supreme Court, she sat down with our Michele Fiore to talk life on and off the bench.
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks takes action to begin appeal process in Waukesha Christmas Parade conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is taking action to begin the appeal process. Darrell Brooks never kept his desire to appeal his case a secret, even long before a judgement...
