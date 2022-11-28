ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in shooting near state Capitol has ties to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone on State Street in Madison, just down the hill from the state Capitol. It happened in broad daylight, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon during some kind of altercation. The victim was conscious and alert and is...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

One-on-one with Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After sentencing Darrell Brooks to life in prison without parole, Judge Jennifer Dorow has become a household name. As the chief judge of Waukesha County considers a run for state Supreme Court, she sat down with our Michele Fiore to talk life on and off the bench.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
PEWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy