BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter storm hits Spokane and CdA on Wednesday, the latest snowfall details
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
FOX 28 Spokane
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
Avista has snow plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has plans in place for any outages that may occur during Wednesday's winter storm. With about 8 inches of snow predicted overnight in Spokane, Avista is bracing for the heavy snow that may take the power out of neighborhoods in the Inland Northwest. Avista is following National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts to figure out which places may need the most immediate attention.
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
KXLY
Morning Light Snow to Clouds, Heavy Snow Wednesday – Mark
Morning snow to clouds this afternoon. Tonight we clear out and get very cold with single digits throughout our area. Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day. Heavy snow is expected to start Tuesday night and through Wednesday with up to 6 inches of snow possible. Plan your day. A...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
List: Spokane County businesses closed on Wednesday due to the weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the winter storm hitting Spokane and the Winter Storm Warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest, many places will remain closed throughout the day on Wednesday. The Spokane area will see about six to eight inches of snow through Wednesday night. Many school districts,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy snowfall
Spokane Public Schools is preparing for heavy snowfall this week. NonStop Local KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Superintendent Adam Swinyard on Tuesday.
KREM
I-90 clear after multi-car crash slowed morning commute near Argonne Road in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash involving several vehicles blocked eastbound I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Thursday morning for about an hour. As of 6:30 a.m. the road was clear and back open. The crash happened near Argonne Road. At one point it blocked several lanes. Traffic cameras...
bonnersferryherald.com
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
pullmanradio.com
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
FOX 28 Spokane
OH SNOW! Here we go!
Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm...
Argonne road clear after I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Argonne Road is now clear after traffic was reduced to one lane on I-90 in the Spokane Valley on Dec. 1. The crash involved several vehicles near Argonne Road, and closed off multiple lanes. Two cars are on each shoulder of I-90. This is a developing story. RELATED: WSDOT asks drivers to leave enough space for plow...
Comments / 0