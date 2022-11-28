Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill adopts "Jackson Law" against landfills
The City of Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to adopt the “Jackson Law” on the heels of Maury County’s adoption earlier this year. According to the County Technical Assistance Service from the University of Tennessee, the Jackson Law “provides that no new construction will be initiated for a landfill without the approval of the county legislative body unless the landfill only accepts waste generated by its owner and all such waste is generated in the same county as the landfill. Additionally, if such proposed construction is in an incorporated area or within one mile of an incorporated area, the governing body of the municipality must also approve before construction can be initiated.”
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County Commission approves resolution to support levying impact fee
The Maury County Commission approved a resolution last Monday, Nov 21 to levy an impact fee, which would offset the burden on homeowners. The declaration says that “counties in the State of Tennessee have limited means by which they are allowed to raise revenue.”
wgnsradio.com
Topic: Rutherford County Schools and the Choice School Program
WGNS' Scott Walker talks with the new Rutherford County School’s Choice School Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard and Communications Director James Evans about the expanded options for “school choice”. The new application process begins Dec. 1, 2022. Also, the “School Choice Fair” will be Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Learn more about the CHOICE School Opportunities HERE. Or, to see the direct guide, Click HERE.
Mother files $3M wrongful death lawsuit against Maury County Board of Education
The mother of a former Mount Pleasant High School student is suing the Maury County Board of Education after her son died following a motorcycle crash that occurred on the school’s campus.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. To give parents a better understanding of the...
radio7media.com
Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School
AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AFTER A THREAT WAS MADE ON TUESDAY BY STUDENTS AT THE LEWIS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL TO DO HARM TO OTHERS. LEWIS COUTY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ADVISE THEY ALONG WITH LEWIS COUNTY SROS HAVE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED THE SITUATION AND HAVE INTERVENED. THERE IS NO THREAT PRESENT AT THIS TIME.
williamsonhomepage.com
12South-area church property sells for $1.6M
A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
wgnsradio.com
Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill
THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT IS STEPPING UP PATROL AT APARTMENT COMPLEXES AFTER SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE REPORTED STOLEN FROM APARTMENT COMPLEXES IN SPRING HILL LAST WEEK. ONE OF THE VEHICLES WAS RECOVERED BY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. OFFICALS ARE REMINDING THE PUBLIC TO REMOVE KEYS FROM CARS AS SOME OF THE VEHICLES WERE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH THE KEYS INSIDE.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
Silver Alert cancelled for Rutherford County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Saly Mouthouta was last seen Wednesday. He has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
WKRN
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy’s …. Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the...
Dozens of flights delayed at BNA as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for the Valley
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
Two teens die after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
