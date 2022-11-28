Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Hot shooting results in Bullfrogs scoring 72 in home victory
The last time the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team scored 72 points in a game was in January of the 2018 season. That night, the Bullfrogs beat the Linden Lions 72-56. Now, early in the 2022-23 season, the Bullfrogs again scored 72 points and it was again...
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks score early and often in a blowout victory over Ripon Christian
RIPON – Behind the visitors’ bleachers at Ripon Christian High School’s soccer stadium are train tracks. Throughout the day, it is not uncommon to see a train rumble by as it travels either North or South, parallel to Highway 99. However, a freight train was not the...
Calaveras Enterprise
Late surge not enough for Calaveras to knock off Ripon Christian
RIPON – Although the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to walk off the field with a victory, the Red Hawks are moving in the right direction. After losing the opening game of the season 8-1 to the Escalon Cougars on Nov. 22, Calaveras had a much more competitive and impressive performance in its next outing. Calaveras was within one goal of tying the Ripon Christian Knights for much of the second half but could not come up with the much-needed clutch shot.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras' senior duo of Orlandi, Cardenas are first-team players
The 2022 Calaveras High School football season didn’t have the results in the standings that head coach Doug Clark wanted. Yet even after finishing the season with just two victories (although there was also a forfeit win over Amador), Clark feels that with the number of players in the program and what is coming from the youth level, it won’t be long until Calaveras is once again fighting for the top spot in the Mother Lode League and is back in the playoffs.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs have no problem beating Central Catholic in opening round of Escalon Tournament
There wasn’t much for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team to worry about in the opening round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament at Escalon High School. If the Bullfrogs didn’t score another point after the first quarter, they still would have beaten the...
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks suffer a tough 52-50 road loss to Kimball
TRACY – In a span of three days, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had two tough battles with Kimball High School. Both of those games were decided by one possession. And Calaveras was able to win one of those games and Kimball won the other. The...
Calaveras Enterprise
No crime was committed on the links, just good play
After senior men engaged in a contest of counting one best ball for the foursome on Nov. 21 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, the winning team’s score of 20-under par led to such outrage that the sheriff’s department was called to investigate. No report was taken.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte's Ruggieri, Tapia and Calaveras' Skrbina end the year as first-team members
When it came to the 2022 water polo season, both Bret Harte and Calaveras had very similar outcomes. Both teams picked up a victory over the other and both teams finished with a Mother Lode League record of 3-7. And, both teams have quality players on the all-league team. Bret...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs struggle in second half against Escalon
A poor second half ended up being the difference between a win and a loss for the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team against the Escalon Cougars. Bret Harte entered the third quarter trailing by just two points, but in the final 16 minutes, got outscored 27-13 for a 50-34 loss to Escalon on Nov. 22 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Serious collision on SR-12 leaves driver, passenger with severe injuries
The Californian Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported that a collision occurred at the intersection of Burson Road and State Route 12 (SR-12) on Nov. 29. At 2:54 p.m. Antonio Reyes Jr., 69, of Jamestown, was traveling on Burson Road when he attempted to cross SR-12 in his 2021 Toyota Corolla. As he crossed he failed to notice Wendy Littlefield, 41, Valley Springs, traveling westbound on SR-12 at 45 mph in her 2004 Dodge Ram, according to the CHP.
mymotherlode.com
Vandals Hit Gate Closure On Forest
Pinecrest, CA – Vandals targeted a closure gate on the Stanislaus National Forest. The gate on Crabtree Road in the Summit Ranger District in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County was recently hit by vandals. As the picture in the image box shows, the metal gate, chain and lock that are on the gates when closed are gone, and the concrete base was pulled up from the ground. Additionally, in this photo, a sign instructs those who find themselves trapped behind what numbers to dial for assistance.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA
Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Bicyclist Killed in Accident on SR-120 Near Knights Ferry
The CHP Sonora area office reported a fatal bicycle crash on State Route 120 just east of Knights Ferry on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. The car vs. bicycle accident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. on SR-120 in the vicinity of Tulloch Dam Road and involved a 2005 Subaru, officials said.
Mountain Democrat
Fire burns 2-story Pollock Pines home
Firefighters battled a fire at a two-story house on Forebay Road in Pollock Pines Tuesday afternoon that caused major damage. No injuries were reported but a cat died in the fire, according to 78-year-old home owner Eric Land. His grandson had been living in the house and was at work...
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
